5 Times WWE Superstars went too far in their feuds

WWE Superstars have crossed lines several times while trying to have the fans invested in a feud.

There's obviously a need to sell storylines properly but some WWE Superstars have taken things too far.

Not all antics pulled off by WWE Superstars to sell feuds are well thought out

The one thing that makes a real difference in WWE is the art of storytelling. While the company has had several talented athletes who can tear it up inside the ring, that in itself is never enough. WWE Superstars are expected to sell a feud and get the crowd invested. That's one of the major reasons why character work and mic skills are so important for any WWE Superstar looking to have a breakout year.

But many times, we have seen these individuals go to unprecedented lengths to get the attention of the crowd and speak or do things that really left the WWE Universe shocked to further their storylines. More often than not, such actions have led to severe heat from fans and critics alike.

Without further ado, let me delve into five occasions where WWE Superstars held nothing back and went too far in their feuds.

#5 Randy Orton goes too personal with Triple H

Back in early 2009, Randy Orton began a feud with the McMahon family on WWE TV after he called Stephanie worthless and later attacked Vince with the Punt Kick when he asked for an apology. Orton would have matches with Shane McMahon before eventually setting up a clash with Triple H at WrestleMania XXV.

The Apex Predator had the support of his Legacy stablemates Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase at the time. Orton later revealed that it was a ploy on his part to exact revenge against The Game for throwing him out of the Evolution stable back in 2004.

Orton's sadistic nature was in full display in this storyline but things reached a fever pitch on the 23rd March 2009 episode of RAW. The Viper teamed up with DiBiase to take on Triple H in a handicap match and the duo managed to handcuff him to the ring ropes. Orton then called out Stephanie McMahon saying she was the only one who could save her husband.

A scared Stephanie came out and eventually, The Viper DDT'd her. However, a vicious Orton didn't end things there. He turned around an unconscious Stephanie and proceeded to kiss her in front of an irate Triple H before hitting The Game with a sledgehammer in the face.

