5 times WWE Superstars wrestled without rehearsing a match

Longtime fans of WWE and professional wrestling might be fully aware by this point that the matches that we witness on our TV screens are pre-planned and the wrestlers who present a match in the ring have gone through the match beforehand. The same goes for promos. Wrestlers are either given a script or bullet points, which they turn into promos to advance storylines.

When it comes to matches, wrestlers need to make sure that they have properly rehearsed the match with their opponents, or else there are chances that they would botch a bunch of spots in the match. There have been several instances in the history of WWE where Superstars wrestled a match without rehearsing it beforehand. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five instances where WWE Superstars revealed publicly that they wrestled a match without rehearsing it.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose (WWE WrestleMania 32)

The road to WWE WrestleMania 32 saw Brock Lesnar kicking off a rivalry with Dean Ambrose, and fans were beyond excited for what could be an incredible clash of styles. The story of The Lunatic Fringe trying everything he could to put down The Beast was one that intrigued many. The end result, however, was a big disappointment. Ambrose later revealed that Lesnar wasn't interested at all in putting together the match, and refused to rehearse for it as well.

During the week you have scheduled rehearsals. We have one scheduled rehearsal at like 11:00 pm Saturday night the day before the show at the stadium. He never even came to the hotel. He didn’t get in till late Saturday night. We end up not even doing that because he’s like we don’t need to do that.

When all was said and done, Brock Lesnar came out victorious at The Show of Shows, and Ambrose didn't get much of an offense in what was an incredibly underwhelming match.