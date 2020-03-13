5 Times WWE used Superstars' real children in storylines

WWE has included a number of real-life children in their storylines in recent years

Over the years, WWE has tried to burst the bubble around professional wrestling - and the 'kayfabe' inside it - by making storylines very personal. Whilst many storylines, like Matt Hardy and Edge, were based on real-life incidents, there are others that have used real-life members of the same family.

In the past, the spouse is usually the best option when WWE is looking to make a storyline personal but there have been a handful of times when the company has decided to involve the children as well.

Children are unpredictable, which could be why they are not used as much as wives and husbands, but when they are, it definitely brings an interesting dynamic to the story and has fans questioning just how real this feud actually is.

#5 Troy (Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir)

Anyone who has been watching NXT over the past few weeks will know that Velveteen Dream has made his return to the company and even though it was the whole on Undisputed Era who took him out backstage, Roderick Strong was the main target for him at first.

This included bring his wife Marina Shafir and their son Troy into the storyline, so much so that when Dream returned on an episode of NXT, he revealed his ring attire with the faces of Roderick Strong's wife and son and "Call me up Marina" etched on the back.

Strong took this personally, but it isn't the first time Troy has been brought into an NXT storyline, since Strong was able to share his life story with the crowd a few years ago when Troy was still a newborn and he was seen a number of times in backstage segments. It appears that by the time Troy is old enough to wrestle he will be in a WWE ring.

