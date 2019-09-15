5 Title changes that should take place at Clash of Champions 2019

Will they remain Tag Team Champions?

Clash of Champions 2019 will be an important pay-per-view, as it will be the last PPV before SmackDown Live moves to Fox. With the arrival of AEW, Vince McMahon's company has been trying to put their best foot forward in order to improve the quality of the show. The last couple of pay-per-views were spectacular, including SummerSlam, and we could see another fantastic show on Sunday.

Except for the 24/7 Title, all the main roster titles will be defended at Spectrum Center. AJ Styles will defend the US Title against Cedric Alexander, and the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will fight The Miz. Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins will defend their respective titles against Randy Orton and Braun Strowman. Along with all the Tag Team Titles, the RAW Women's Title and SmackDown Women's Title will be on the line at Clash of Champions.

Here are five titles that could change hands at Clash of Champions.

#5 The RAW Tag Team Titles

The twin red belts will be on the line

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins are the current RAW Tag Team Champions, and they will defend the twin belts against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The red belts could alter hands on Sunday, as the champions are not gelling well as a team. Although Rollins and Strowman are tag team partners, they will also compete against each other for the Universal Title.

Both the champions and challengers are new alliances. Strowman and Rollins joined hands recently, winning the belts from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Roode and Ziggler also formed a new tag team a couple of weeks ago and emerged as title contenders after they won the Eight-Man Tag Team Turmoil match.

Strowman and Rollins definitely look stronger but the tag team matches are won as a team. Ziggler and Roode have been impressive so far, and they could earn a victory at Spectrum Center.

