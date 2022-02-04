5 WWE title designs that can be brought back

The championships in WWE are the ultimate reward for all the competitors. All superstars are hoping to win these belts because of the legacy and pride associated with them.

At present, Vince McMahon's promotion has three brands and roughly five to six titles assigned to each of them. In addition to the hierarchical significance of these titles, their design also plays a vital role in their appeal.

While titles such as the NXT United Kingdom Championship are a work of beauty, a few titles may benefit from a change in design.

If WWE decides to redesign these titles, it does not need to create a new design out of scratch. Instead, the promotion can peek into its past and handpick some of its earlier layouts.

Our article will focus on five such title designs that can be brought back. Which of these do you want to see returning to WWE? Share your opinion with us in the comments.

#5 in our list of WWE title designs that can be brought back- The Undisputed Championship

The current WWE Championship layout has been around for almost a decade now. While it was admired around the globe, the big W can be swapped for something more visually pleasing.

The beautiful design of the WWE Undisputed Championship can be brought back if the promotion ever considers changing the current design.

The Undisputed title has seen many changes in the promotion. Furthermore, the likes of Triple H, Brock Lesnar and Eddie Guerrero had their hands on the title, which makes it prestigious as well.

Even though it is one of the most glorious belts in history, its lifespan was relatively shorter than its counterpart. After being introduced in 2002, it retired after just three years.

Then-champion John Cena replaced the belt with his spinner title. It would be spectacular if the promotion somehow brings the undisputed title design back to its programming. Since the current look of the belt has been around for a long time, the promotion can amend it without fans' backlash.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy