5 Titles that could certainly change hands before WrestleMania 36 comes around

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will Rollins and Murphy end up losing their prized titles?

There were no title changes at the Royal Rumble and as exciting as the two Royal Rumble matches were, this was one of the few drawbacks from the said event, in my personal opinion. A change in titles is bound to change the landscape of the company, and honestly, I can see a few titles change hands on the road to WrestleMania.

I mean it's almost a certainty that Brock Lesnar will carry the WWE Championship all the way to his big match with Drew McIntyre. For him to drop the title ahead of the mega event does not make any sense at all, really.

But the other Champions in the roster are not nearly as bulletproof and honestly, I can see a change of guard or two on the road to WrestleMania. And therefore, in no particular order, let me list down 5 titles that I believe could change hands.

As always, if you disagree with my opinion, feel free to say so.

#5 Andrade loses the United States Championship

This is one of those scenarios that I hope does not happen, but one can only keep his fingers crossed and hope for the best. Andrade has been suspended for violating the wellness policy and while it's a good sign that the United States Championship hasn't been taken from him, I do believe that he may end up dropping the title to someone worthy once he returns. It could certainly be Humberto Carillo who ends up capturing the belt but it will more likely be someone like Aleister Black.

Andrade is destined for greatness and you can check out his reaction to Ric Flair's praise in the video linked above. Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy conducted the interview with him at a recent BT Sport event in the UK.

1 / 5 NEXT