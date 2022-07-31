5 of the biggest betrayals in WWE SummerSlam history

WWE SummerSlam isn't called the "Biggest Party of the Summer" for no reason. Over the years, the event has seen gripping matches, shocking returns, and massive betrayals.

Hailed as one of the "Big 4" WWE Premium Live Events, SummerSlam is where key rivalries either reach their climax or get more heated. One way to progress a storyline is by inserting a betrayal angle into it. And when done right, such an angle can take a feud to unfathomable heights.

As stated above, throughout its 34 editions, SummerSlam has featured Superstars being deceived by those close to them or those they don’t consider a threat. Not only the performers, but fans have also been double-crossed, watching some of their favorites turn their backs on them.

With all that said, let's list down the 5 biggest betrayals that went down at the second biggest wrestling show of the year.

#5. Paul Bearer ditches The Undertaker for Mankind (1996)

While The Undertaker was primed to be a major player in WWF from the start, Paul Bearer's contributions to his act made it all the more compelling. There are several words to describe their sinister alliance; unbreakable isn't one of them.

By SummerSlam 1996, The Phenom's memorable feud against Mankind had reached its boiling point. They collided in the first-ever Boiler Room Brawl. When it started looking like The Deadman was about to claim victory, Bearer (still managing Taker at the time) struck him with the urn and aligned with his opponent.

In the months that followed, the seven-time World Champion's rivalry with his former manager took several twists and turns. It would eventually pave the way for the memorable debut of Taker's half-brother (Kayfabe) Kane.

#4. A frustrated Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair (2018)

Becky Lynch didn't take her SummerSlam 2018 loss kindly.

Becky Lynch has always been tremendous in the ring. However, it wasn't until mid-2018 that she finally started discovering her larger-than-life, anti-hero character.

In the summer of 2018, Lynch picked up several victories and earned the right to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Her singles bout against then-champion Carmella turned into a triple threat when Charlotte Flair was added to it. The Irish Lass Kicker and The Queen were both babyfaces and on good terms at the time.

The triple threat in question took place at SummerSlam and ended with Flair as the new champion. Flair's victory prompted Lynch to attack her on the spot and turn heel in the process. The switch-up became a pivotal point in The Man's journey to superstardom.

#3. The People's Champion turns his back on the... people (2002)

After dabbling in Hollywood, The Rock decided to make his acting career his top-most priority in the summer of 2002. The WWE Universe saw the move come and started voicing their displeasure.

At SummerSlam 2002, The Brahma Bull put his title on the line against newcomer Brock Lesnar. Knowing that The Rock was on his way out of the company, fans in the arena openly sided with The Beast Incarnate, who was portraying a monster villain at the time.

The People's Champion took notice of the unusual crowd reaction and addressed it after the show went off the air:

"Whether you like it, or you don't, The Rock still leaves here your people's champion. As of now, sing along with The Rock's over!"

The Fast and Furious star's heelish promo planted the seeds for his acclaimed "Hollywood Rock" run that would kick off in January 2003.

#2. SummerSlam host Jon Stewart attacks John Cena (2015)

Former host of The Daily Show Jon Stewart collaborated with WWE on multiple occasions throughout 2015. He also worked at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" that year as a special guest host.

However, hosting wasn't the only thing Stewart did on the show. In fact, he was the deciding factor in the Winner Takes All match between John Cena and Seth Rollins.

The comedian/writer pretended to help the two-time Royal Rumble winner, only to smack him with a steel chair. The interference helped Rollins steal the victory.

Stewart would then reveal that he cost Cena the Championship unification bout so that he couldn't tie Ric Flair's record for the most World Championship wins.

#1. Triple H blindsides new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan with a pedigree (2013)

The main event of SummerSlam 2013 pitted WWE Champion John Cena against Daniel Bryan with Triple H as the special guest referee. The thrilling encounter ended with The American Dragon putting The Cenation Leader down for a three-count.

Bryan getting his moment in the sun in front of 17,000+ fans was the perfect reward for his years of struggle and determination. However, the wholesomeness didn't last long as Triple H suddenly turned heel and laid out the new champion.

The Game's attack allowed Randy Orton to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Bryan and take the title away from him. This angle led to the birth of The Authority, a faction tasked with preventing The Leader of The Yes Movement from becoming a World Champion again.

While the end of SummerSlam 2013 frustrated several fans, it laid the foundation for Bryan's stellar redemption arc. The way he overcame every roadblock and trumped The Authority at WrestleMania 30, was storytelling at its finest.

