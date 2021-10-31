5 best non-wrestlers in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame was originally introduced to honor the then-recently deceased Andre The Giant. Since 2004, the Hall of Fame ceremony has been a regular occurrence, with several personalities from the world of professional wrestling and beyond being inducted every year.

The Hall of Fame has been criticized for multiple reasons. The foremost reason for criticism is the absence of a physical hall to honor the inductees. WWE's insistence on inducting celebrities with negligible relation to professional wrestling ahead of true legends of the business has rightfully been derided.

WWE @WWE



In honor of



Beloved former World Champion THREADIn honor of #HispanicHeritageMonth , look back at some Hispanic pioneers who've entered the hallowed WWE Hall of Fame.Beloved former World Champion #EddieGuerrero was inducted into the #WWEHOF in 2006. THREADIn honor of #HispanicHeritageMonth, look back at some Hispanic pioneers who've entered the hallowed WWE Hall of Fame.Beloved former World Champion #EddieGuerrero was inducted into the #WWEHOF in 2006. https://t.co/7h4r2URL96

WWE frequently puts non-wrestling personalities from the industry into its Hall of Fame. They may include commentators, ring announcers, or managers. Most celebs, too, fall under the non-wrestler category. Here is a list of five non-wrestlers who are rightfully part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Pete Ross (Class of 2005)

One of the biggest superstars in baseball during his playing days, Pete Rose saw his legacy tarnished due to accusations of gambling on matches. He denied the claim for years but finally accepted it in 2004.

Rose has not been able to be a part of the Baseball Hall of Fame because of his past misdeeds, but he can find solace in being an inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame. Rose was the first non-wrestler celebrity to receive the honor, and he more than deserved it.

Pete Rose shared a strangely violent relationship with Kane. He appeared on three consecutive WrestleMania events between 1998 and 2000, all of which saw him attacked by The Devil's Favorite Demon.

Kane later discussed his tendency to torture Rose in a memorable backstage segment. To further the storyline, WWE uploaded a video of Rose discussing Kane's anger on their website.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh