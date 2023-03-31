5 top superstars who desperately need to win at WrestleMania 39 - Massive betrayal, redemption after a horrific defeat against Roman Reigns

WWE has left no stone unturned in booking a star-studded show for WrestleMania Hollywood. The match card is stacked with must-watch encounters, but what sets this year's event apart is the intense storylines heading into the biggest wrestling showcase of the year.

While each WWE Superstar booked for the show deserves their spot, a few need to emerge victorious at the show a little more than their counterparts. Here, we take a look at five such superstars who desperately need to win at WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 & 2 Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beat The Usos at WrestleMania 39

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✟ 💫 @Saintbetter1 The video package of The Usos vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at #WrestleMania is going to be CINEMA The video package of The Usos vs Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at #WrestleMania is going to be CINEMA https://t.co/Gs7g4QQDRK

Sami Zayn has been instrumental in delivering one of the best pro wrestling storylines in recent history with his work alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The memorable narrative surrounding his changing relationship with The Usos and Kevin Owens has now reached its focal point.

The Usos picked Roman Reigns and The Bloodline over Sami Zayn, but the latter found his happy ending when he reunited with his best friend, Kevin Owens. Zayn and KO are now set to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and everyone is rooting for them to win.

JRK @topclasskennedy The way Sami Zayn backed away/showed fear when Kevin Owens walked towards him for the hug was top character work and storytelling.



It’s the little things. The way Sami Zayn backed away/showed fear when Kevin Owens walked towards him for the hug was top character work and storytelling.It’s the little things. https://t.co/urHB7vRWG7

While the match did not have a lengthy build-up, the storyline leading up to the title bout was well-booked and brilliantly executed. The Usos are the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history and can afford to lose their gold at WrestleMania.

Winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania would also account for one of the most iconic feel-good moments for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens -- both in their on-screen storyline and in their real lives. Moreover, losing the championship on night one might prompt Jey to betray Roman Reigns and cost him his title at WrestleMania.

#3 Seth Rollins ends losing streak at WrestleMania 39

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Seth Rollins sends a message to Logan Paul with this well executed stomp 🦶 #WWERaw Seth Rollins sends a message to Logan Paul with this well executed stomp 🦶 #WWERaw https://t.co/kplO8zWmdl

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been one of the most reliable performers in the company for the last year and a half. Despite losing in most of his exchanges, he has delivered epic matches against threatening opponents at every major event. However, The Architect still carries RAW in the absence of a world championship on the red brand.

Surprisingly, Rollins has suffered a loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All for three consecutive years. This year, he is set to lock horns with controversial YouTuber Logan Paul. The latter's current WWE contract will end with this match, which should result in Rollins' win.

The Architect deserves a push into the world championship picture, and it could all start this weekend. He was the only superstar to beat Roman Reigns in a title match during the latter's current reign, and he shares an intense history with top rival Cody Rhodes. Thus, Rollins would make an excellent challenger for whoever walks out of WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4 Drew McIntyre wins first title in WWE since February 2021

Drew McIntyre has challenged but failed to win a title since losing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber two years ago. This weekend, he will compete in a triple-threat match where Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior remains one of the most dominant superstars on SmackDown. However, he has fallen victim to monotonous booking and desperately needs a change of pace. A championship reign will help reestablish Drew McIntyre as an invincible force on the blue show. Sheamus has long accused McIntrye of betraying him by competing for the coveted title, and the latter could sacrifice his "friend" to pave the way for a future heel turn.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Drew McIntyre and Sheamus watching Butch get his chest caved in by Gunther is funnier than it should be Drew McIntyre and Sheamus watching Butch get his chest caved in by Gunther is funnier than it should be 😭https://t.co/gRifJ5Jslt

If McIntyre fails to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, he should still turn on Sheamus. A villainous McIntyre after three years could help shake things up on the main roster. It would also allow him to target top superstars and gain momentum, especially in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank 2023, which will be held in London.

#5 "Demon" Finn Balor redeems himself at WrestleMania 39

Univers Catch @UniversCatch Cette version de Finn Balor. 🫶 Cette version de Finn Balor. 🫶 https://t.co/qdPrko8mxY

Edge and Finn Balor have been in an intense feud for months and look to end their storied rivalry in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar raised the stakes when he invited Balor to bring his "demons," and the latter confirmed the return of his fan-favorite alter-ego.

"Demon" Finn Balor was one of the most protected characters in WWE until he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules in 2021. Their match horrifically ended as Balor failed to win because the 'top rope snapped,' and fans blasted the creative team for compromising his credibility to protect Reigns.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind WHEN Demon Finn Balor WINS at #WrestleMania I think he would be a great first opponent for newly crowned champion Cody Rhodes WHEN Demon Finn Balor WINS at #WrestleMania I think he would be a great first opponent for newly crowned champion Cody Rhodes 👀 https://t.co/Q2kqEz8fBC

Finn Balor is now set to bring back the "Demon" for Hell in a Cell, and he must walk out of the monstrous structure with a win. Edge is possibly in his final year of active wrestling and has confirmed that he will retire soon. He can afford to take a loss to help "Demon" Balor undergo redemption and establish himself as Judgment Day's leader. This would snowball into heel Finn Balor's much-needed push as a top superstar in the Triple H era.

