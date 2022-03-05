5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Former champion set to return after 6 years, Plan for Brock Lesnar at MSG, WrestleMania status of John Cena and Triple H (March 5th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

We are less than a month away from the company's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 38. A former champion is scheduled to appear at The Show of Shows after nearly six years. We will also take a look at the status of multi-time world champions John Cena and Triple H for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship at the MSG live event and there are reports now of the reported plans for him at the show. Also, Vince McMahon offered a massive 15-year contract to a legend to stop him from going elsewhere.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Cody Rhodes set to return to WWE, scheduled for WrestleMania 38 as per the internal documents

Cody Rhodes might show up at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW shocked many, but not as much as the reports of him returning to WWE. According to the latest report by Ringside News, Rhodes is currently scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 38 as per the internal documents.

"I know what’s scheduled for Cody for Mania, and that it’s still on the list. If it’s changed, no one has told us yet or corrected the internal documents. Cody, as of an hour ago, still on internal documents for WrestleMania,” stated the report.

His last WrestleMania appearance was six years ago when he competed for the Intercontinental Championship in a seven-man ladder match at WrestleMania 32 under the Stardust gimmick.

Cody Rhodes returning to WWE would surely be huge and it would be interesting to see how the company plans to use him.

#4 Plan for Brock Lesnar at the MSG live event

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title at the live event at the iconic Madison Square Garden. While he was originally supposed to face Bobby Lashley, The All Mighty has been removed from the advertised match card and Lesnar's opponent for the show is currently unknown.

According to Dave Meltzer, the current plan is to professionally film The Beast Incarnate's MSG bout, so there would be some storyline implications to it.

''The plan at this point is to professionally film the Lesnar match, so the idea is that there will be something storyline related coming out of the match," wrote Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar is currently set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38 in a massive "Championship Unification" match. However, Paul Heyman has repeatedly stated that Lesnar won't stay the WWE Champion and would lose it at the live event in MSG.

We'll find out soon!

#3 John Cena's status for WrestleMania 38

Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect is likely to miss WrestleMania 38

16-time world champion John Cena will not be a part of WrestleMania 38, according to a report by Ringside News. It added that while Cena was discussed for return at one point, it was never a real possibility.

“Cena was discussed, as was everyone outside of religion and politics, but Cena was never a real possibility,” stated the report.

The Leader of the Cenation last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2021. He challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title in what was a great feud. However, Reigns defeated him in the main event of SummerSlam, further solidifying his historic title run.

#2 Triple H's status for WrestleMania 38

The Cerebral Assassin has been away from WWE television for over a year

With several big names rumored to return for WrestleMania 38, fans have been wondering the status of 14-time world champion Triple H for the show.

However, Dave Meltzer has given a rather disappointing update on the same stating that The Game's heart situation is serious and there's "no way" he will return at The Show of Shows this year.

“No, Triple H would be a terrible idea. I mean his heart situation is, he can’t. I don’t want to say never because that’s unfair because maybe he can do something but that would be a horrible idea for him and it’s not gonna happen this year. There’s no way,” said Dave Meltzer.

Triple H suffered an unfortunate cardiac event last year. Following this, he has been away from his backstage duties in WWE and NXT as well and has still not returned for them.

#1 Vince McMahon offered a massive 15-year contract to The Undertaker

Over the last couple of years, several top WWE Superstars have been released or have left the company to join rival promotions like AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. While Vince McMahon hasn't been worried about all of them, he wasn't pleased when The Undertaker started booking himself for appearances outside WWE after announcing his retirement in 2020.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, McMahon considered The Phenom extremely important and immediately offered him a huge 15-year contract to stop him from going anywhere else.

''He (The Undertaker) was considered so valuable that when his contract expired a few years ago and he started booking his own dates, including a date for a Starrcast convention in conjunction with an AEW PPV show, McMahon immediately made him an offer for an unprecedented 15-year contract even though he was never going to wrestle again,'' said Meltzer

The Undertaker has been announced to enter the WWE Hall of Fame this year and there's arguably anyone more deserving than him for this honor. To add to this, Vince McMahon himself is set to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

Edited by Kaushik Das

