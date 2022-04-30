5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Creative blindsided by top star's sudden release, Vince McMahon has found the next John Cena? Character changes planned 

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

Just when everything seemed fine, a new wave of releases hit the WWE Universe "outta nowhere" that saw several top stars being let go by the company. Reports have revealed that even the creative team was blindsided by a top name's sudden release mid-storyline.

A top RAW Superstar looks set to be in for a huge push as Vince McMahon reportedly sees him as a young John Cena. The WWE Chairman is reportedly also planning some major character changes on the roster.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions.

#5 Vince McMahon sees top RAW Superstar as a "Young John Cena"

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @austintheory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/austintheory1/…

After rarely appearing on WWE television over the past few years, Vince McMahon has been showing up rather frequently on-screen lately. Almost all of these on-screen appearances have been with Monday Night RAW Superstar Theory, whom Mr. McMahon is personally mentoring.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the WWE Chairman sees Theory as a "young John Cena" and is expected to have big things planned for him.

"Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful," WrestleVotes reported.

Theory's push has already begun as he defeated Finn Balor a couple of weeks ago to become the new United States Champion. Theory has also had some interesting back-and-forth interactions with John Cena on Twitter, taking shots at the 16-time world champion. Fans have been wondering whether this could be a tease at a potential future feud between the two stars.

#4 Vince McMahon is planning several character changes and turns in WWE

Over the last few weeks, fans have witnessed multiple face and heel turns. From Madcap Moss turning face to Xia Li turning heel, even Shanky turned face on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, fans should expect multiple more stars to undergo a character change and turn heel or face. The report adds that Vince McMahon feels some stars are being miscast currently and hence wants to change things up.

"This is the latest example of plans suddenly changing in WWE. WrestlingNews.co was told that fans should expect more turns for several stars in the coming weeks as Vince McMahon feels that some of the talent is being miscast right now," reported WrestlingNews.co.

It will be interesting to see which other stars turn heel or face in the coming weeks. Who do you think needs a character change the most on the current roster?

#3 Brock Lesnar to renew rivalry against a former rival?

Brock Lesnar has been away from the WWE television since losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 38. While initially advertised for WrestleMania Backlash, Lesnar will no longer be appearing on the show.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that with multiple major shows coming and the lack of enough top stars, WWE could go back to Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar sometime this year.

''You got July the second, you got July 30th, you got September the third and you got Saudi in October. So four major major events. It's weird, but I guess they'll probably go back to Reigns vs Lesnar at some point too. Just because they don't have anything else,'' said Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns has currently started a feud with Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown. It is to be seen how long this feud stretches and if McIntyre will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief. As for Brock Lesnar, he is enjoying his time off and is next advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event later this year.

#2 Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for Ronda Rousey

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps An ‘I Quit Match’ for Ronda vs Charlotte is officially set for WrestleMania Backlash.



Interest levels? An ‘I Quit Match’ for Ronda vs Charlotte is officially set for WrestleMania Backlash.Interest levels? https://t.co/Z5R5qd3WZp

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to WWE earlier this year and won the Royal Rumble match. She went on to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 but was unable to defeat her. The two are now set to clash again at WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ronda Rousey could be winning the title at the show next weekend.

“The thing is, I think Ronda’s getting the title. Because it would be really bad for her to lose an I Quit match. So, I think she’s getting the title," said Dave Meltzer.

Ronda Rousey has previously stated that she's going to be a full-time competitor in WWE for a while now and isn't going anywhere. There are reportedly plans for her to face Becky Lynch next year at WrestleMania 39.

#1 Creative blindsided by NXT star's sudden release

In the most recent wave of releases, several major NXT stars were let go by WWE. The list of names released is as follows - Harland, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Mila Malani, Draco Anthony, Sanjana George, Persia Pirotta, and Paige Prinzivalli.

Dave Meltzer has reported that while Malcolm Bivens refused to re-sign with WWE, a new storyline was started with him and a lot of things were planned. He added that Bivens' release "blindsided the people in creative at NXT".

Meltzer further added that the same was the case with the release of Persia Pirotta and Dexter Lumis, who is the on-screen husband of Indi Hartwell and regularly features on NXT television.

The NXT creative was reportedly not given any time to come up with any storyline explanation for the same and it remains to be seen how that is addressed, if at all. One NXT official was reportedly also upset about the lack of notice given to the creative team.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly WWE Rumor Review by clicking HERE.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ronda Rousey will become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash? Yes No 12 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande