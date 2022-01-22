5 Top WWE rumors from this week: Former world champion wants to return for WrestleMania, Vince McMahon has given up on top RAW star (January 22th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

With Royal Rumble 2022 coming closer and closer, fans are hyped to go on an exciting journey, famously known as the Road to WrestleMania. Several top superstars are unfortunately out of action but a former WWE Champion is insistent on getting back in time for WrestleMania 38.

We also have an update on the WrestleMania plans for both world champions, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on a former Universal Champion while he has huge plans for a young superstar. A legendary name is set to be in attendance at the Royal Rumble. We also have an update on the situation of Mustafa Ali asking for his release from the company.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Drew McIntyre is expected to be back for WWE WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre is currently out of action due to a legitimate neck issue and is expected to miss this year's Royal Rumble. However, he is expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 38 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is doing rehab. Meltzer noted that The Scottish Warrior is taking the "John Cena approach" and wants to return in time for WrestleMania.

''Regarding McIntyre, he’s been doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He’s taking the John Cena approach of double sessions six days a week and is pretty insistent he’ll make it back for WrestleMania,'' said Meltzer.

Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE's top stars over the last couple of years. There were plans for him to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble but that didn't happen due to his injury. It is to be seen when McIntyre will return and what are the plans for him at WrestleMania.

