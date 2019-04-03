×
5 Top WWE Superstars the company may have lost faith in before WrestleMania 35

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.99K   //    03 Apr 2019, 10:31 IST

These five superstars have lost their place in the company
These five superstars have lost their place in the company

At this point in time, WWE has the most stacked roster in company history. There's a great mix of both independent and homegrown talent making up one of the most talent pools ever. And for someone to stand in the spotlight, someone else has to step out of it. This is certainly the case, as we head towards WrestleMania 35 and the days beyond.

There are a whole bunch of superstars who seem to have lost favour with the top management. At one time, it did seem like they were being primed for big positions in the current roster. But somehow or the other, everything seems to have changed.

I shall name 5 such individuals in this article. Be sure to let me know your own picks in the comments section below too.

Be sure to mention the reason why you think their push was cancelled.

#5 Asuka

Asuka is certainly the first name that comes to mind when you think of this particular topic, does it not? I mean she was a Champion until last week. This week, she was part of a strange 18-person match on TV.

Even when she was Champion, she did not make it to TV every week, and neither did Asuka have any memorable feuds that she was booked in. It's almost like the title was put around her waist, but then no measures were taken to ensure that she came across as a competitor in the same league as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. At WrestleMania, she's just another woman in a meaningless Battle Royal.

With more names expected to come up from NXT after WrestleMania, I don't see her condition improving at all. It may have to do with her inability to speak the English language fluently.

1 / 5 NEXT
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
