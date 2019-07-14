×
5 Twists for WWE Extreme Rules: Lesnar attacks Becky Lynch, Controversial Superstar returns?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3   //    14 Jul 2019, 23:11 IST

Will Brock Lesnar be at Extreme Rules?
Will Brock Lesnar be at Extreme Rules?

WWE Extreme Rules takes place later tonight and even though the card isn't the most exciting on paper, WWE could have a number of surprises up their sleeve.

Extreme Rules will see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defend their titles against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag match. We also have WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Samoa Joe. The Undertaker will be on the card also as he teams with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

#5 Sasha Banks returns and turns on Bayley

Could Sasha Banks return?
Could Sasha Banks return?

Extreme Rules could finally see Sasha Banks make her return to WWE. Rumors of her return have only picked up steam in recent weeks.

Extreme Rules will see Bayley defend the SmackDown Women's Championship in a 2-on-1 Handicap match against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Bayley will have her work cut out for her and Banks could return to help her even the odds a little.

After helping Bayley retain, Banks could finally turn on her friend. This could easily set up a feud between the two.

#4 Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans turn on each other

Will Evans and Corbin lose their cool?
Will Evans and Corbin lose their cool?
Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans could walk out of Extreme Rules 2019 with gold around their waists when they face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. However, even though Evans and Corbin look like they are on the same page, it may not go that way at Extreme Rules.

If Corbin and Evans get frustrated and turn on each other, it could spell the end of their chances to leave with the titles.


