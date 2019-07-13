WWE Extreme Rules Rumors: Another match could be added, Former champion to return?

There may not be any title changes at Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules is just around the corner. We have the Undertaker teaming up with Roman Reigns on the night as well as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins teaming up and putting their titles on the line against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The card looks set as of now but could WWE have a few surprises up their sleeves for fans? From a former champion returning to a late addition to the match card, let's take a look at the rumors.

#3 Another match could be added

Will KO vs Dolph Ziggler get added?

As of now, there are 10 matches on the card for Extreme Rules 2019 although WWE haven't announced which, or if any, of these matches will get added to the pre-show. There were reports earlier this week that WWE management didn't want to add any more matches to the card.

However, according to Cageside Seats, there is now a chance that WWE will add Kevin Owens vs Dolph Ziggler to the match card for Extreme Rules.

#2 Sasha Banks to return?

Is it finally time for the Boss to return?

Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match at WWE Extreme Rules against the formidable duo of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. With the odds stacked against Bayley, there has been talk that Sasha Banks could finally make her return at the PPV and come make the save.

Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania and there were even rumors that the former RAW Women's Champion had asked for her release, after being disappointed with her position in the company.

Banks was recently spotted training in Japan.

