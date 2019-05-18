5 Twists for WWE Money In The Bank 2019: Surprising MITB winner, Sasha Banks to return?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 569 // 18 May 2019, 11:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will AJ Styles turn heel at MITB?

WWE Money In The Bank takes place tomorrow night from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The show will be headlined by Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles. We also have the men's and women's Money In The Bank ladder matches as well as 'Becky 2 Belts' defending both her titles.

What twists and surprises could WWE have in store for us tomorrow night? Let's take a look.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE Money In The Bank Rumors - Big shock in men's MITB match, Why Alexa Bliss was removed

#5. Sasha Banks to return at WWE Money In The Bank?

Bayley and Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 35. The story reported since has been that Banks lost her cool backstage after finding out that she and Bayley would be losing their titles. Some sources even reported that Sasha Banks had gone as far as to ask for her release from WWE following WrestleMania. To add fuel to the fire, Bayley was moved to SmackDown following the WWE Superstar Shake-Up.

However, it now looks like this may not be the case. The IIconics recently revealed that the stories of Sasha Banks throwing a tantrum backstage are not true, saying:

Immediately after the match we were all in tears, all crying. Just filled with emotion, we got pictures together which we then posted on our Instagram. I mean, I know there’s all these rumours going around and we didn’t see anything. The rumours to us is [that] we didn’t see anything that we’re hearing.

If this is the case, there's a decent chance that WWE could have been holding Sasha back and letting the rumors gather steam. Could she return at Money In The Bank and replace Dana Brooke?

1 / 3 NEXT