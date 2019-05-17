5 WWE Money In The Bank Rumors: Big shock in men's MITB match, Why Alexa Bliss was removed

WWE Money In The Bank

WWE Money In The Bank is just a few days away and there have been a number of rumors doing the rounds in the dirt sheets. From Becky Lynch's title matches to who could win the men's Money In The Bank ladder match, we have it all.

Why Alexa Bliss was pulled from Money In The Bank

Alexa Bliss was pulled from Money In The Bank

Alexa Bliss was pulled from the women's Money In The Bank ladder match suddenly by WWE. Bliss has reportedly been pulled from the match because WWE realized that she wouldn't be cleared to return in time for Sunday. Bliss has been out of action due to concussion issues and has acted as a host on RAW in the time being.

WWE have announced that Nikki Cross will be replacing Alexa Bliss in the women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Finn Balor's next feud

Finn Balor

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is set to feud with Andrade following Money In The Bank. Andrade is highly regarded by WWE management and they have big plans for him going forward. WWE have even got Andrade an English tutor in a bid to help him get better.

Looking at this, they will both probably cancel each other out in the men's Money In The Bank ladder match which will lead to them feuding on SmackDown.

Meltzer said the following about a possible Balor vs Andrade feud in the near future:

“They did a Four-Way with Randy Orton, Ali, Finn Bálor and Andrade, which ended with Andrade pinning Finn Bálor with a Hammerlock DDT. So even though Finn Bálor has already beaten Andrade, I think we’re going back to Finn Bálor and Andrade for the Intercontinental (championship). A lot of backing right now of Andrade, as far as a character.”

