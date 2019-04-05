5 twists that could happen at WrestleMania 35

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Apr 2019, 04:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see a repeat of the clash between John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35?

It is hard to comprehend that WrestleMania 35 is just less than four days away. The 2019 edition of the Showcase of the Immortals already boasts a mammoth total of 16 scheduled matches at the MetLife Stadium in New York, two more than what they had last year. WrestleMania 35 would mark the first time that the main event would be contested between women and women only. WWE has recently announced that the RAW Women's Championship match (which is now a Winner take all match) between RAW Women's champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair, and the 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch would headline the Show of Shows.

WWE is excellent at pulling off some insane twists during WrestleMania. Who can forget the "Heist of the Century" by Seth Rollins during the main event of WrestleMania 31? What about The Rock's impromptu match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32? WWE might pull the trigger on some surprises this coming Sunday. In this list, we will take a look at some swerves that could happen at WrestleMania 35.

#5. The Undertaker vs. John Cena II

Where will Cena slot in at this year's WrestleMania?

Rumor has it that John Cena may have a surprise opponent at WrestleMania 35. As of now, the Cenation leader is not scheduled to appear at the event or contest in a match. However, WWE is adept at concealing such moves until the day of the event.

Just last year, there was uncertainty around the Undertaker's appearance; so, it comes as no surprise that 'The Phenom' is also not scheduled to appear at this year's event. So what if WWE books a rematch between the two legends of the business at WrestleMania 35.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement