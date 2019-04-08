5 Twists WWE can book for the RAW after WrestleMania 35

What shocks do WWE have planned for the RAW after WrestleMania?

WWE WrestleMania 35 was one of the best in recent years and the show closed with Becky Lynch standing tall holding the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles over her head. With WrestleMania behind us, let's move on to the RAW after WrestleMania which comes later tonight. What shocks could WWE have planned for RAW? Which Superstars could make their debuts?

#5 Undisputed Era make their main roster debut

Could The Undisputed Era make their main roster debut?

We always see NXT Superstars make main roster debuts on the RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania in recent years. One group of talented Superstars who could make their main roster debut are The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole, Kyle O' Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

The Undisputed Era look totally ready for the main roster and Adam Cole could easily slot in as a top heel while the FIsh and O'Reilly bring some much needed fresh blood to the tag-team division. Cole is coming off an incredible main event at NXT TakeOver: New York and we also know that Vince McMahon rates him highly.

#4 New Tag-Team Champions

Could Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins lose their titles tonight?

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder had dream WrestleMania moment last night. They challenged The Revival and beat them to become the new RAW Tag-Team Champions. In fact, it was Curt Hawkins who got the pin, ending his massive losing streak.

However, their title run may not last long and could end as soon as RAW later tonight. If the Undisputed Era do make their debut, Fish and O'Reilly could immediately make a mark and win the tag-titles or it could be another tag-team on RAW.

