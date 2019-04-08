×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Twists WWE can book for the RAW after WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    08 Apr 2019, 20:26 IST

What shocks do WWE have planned for the RAW after WrestleMania?
What shocks do WWE have planned for the RAW after WrestleMania?

WWE WrestleMania 35 was one of the best in recent years and the show closed with Becky Lynch standing tall holding the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles over her head. With WrestleMania behind us, let's move on to the RAW after WrestleMania which comes later tonight. What shocks could WWE have planned for RAW? Which Superstars could make their debuts?

ALSO READ: Fight breaks out in the crowd at WrestleMania 35 during Reigns vs McIntyre

#5 Undisputed Era make their main roster debut

Could The Undisputed Era make their main roster debut?
Could The Undisputed Era make their main roster debut?

We always see NXT Superstars make main roster debuts on the RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania in recent years. One group of talented Superstars who could make their main roster debut are The Undisputed Era - Adam Cole, Kyle O' Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

The Undisputed Era look totally ready for the main roster and Adam Cole could easily slot in as a top heel while the FIsh and O'Reilly bring some much needed fresh blood to the tag-team division. Cole is coming off an incredible main event at NXT TakeOver: New York and we also know that Vince McMahon rates him highly.


#4 New Tag-Team Champions

Could Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins lose their titles tonight?
Could Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins lose their titles tonight?

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder had dream WrestleMania moment last night. They challenged The Revival and beat them to become the new RAW Tag-Team Champions. In fact, it was Curt Hawkins who got the pin, ending his massive losing streak.

However, their title run may not last long and could end as soon as RAW later tonight. If the Undisputed Era do make their debut, Fish and O'Reilly could immediately make a mark and win the tag-titles or it could be another tag-team on RAW.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Seth Rollins
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking twists WWE can pull-off at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 twists that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Match outcomes that WWE secretly told us on RAW this week for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Surprises that could happen on Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason why both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles could be on the line at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE might book for WrestleMania 35 in the upcoming week
RELATED STORY
4 things Brock Lesnar can do after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes WWE should make to WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon could be secretly planning for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us