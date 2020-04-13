5 Twitter feuds that didn't end in a WWE match

Fans never got to see these Twitter feuds culminate in matches inside the squared circle.

Some of these matches will forever remain pipe dreams.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Rollins and Punk

The advent of social media has turned the world into a much smaller place, with people finding it easier to connect with their loved ones that they ever did. The arrival of social media sites like Twitter and Instagram has given celebrities a platform to share their life with their fans. This isn't the only thing celebs use Twitter for though.

For instance, WWE Superstars have lately used Twitter effectively to push their in-ring rivalries and promote their matches. Some of the biggest rivalries in recent memory were hyped up on Twitter by the parties involved, plus via WWE's official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, there are rivalries that originated and were carried out on Twitter, but never culminated inside the squared circle.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 biggest Twitter feuds that didn't lead to a WWE match.

#5 CM Punk vs Seth Rollins

Punk vs Rollins

Former WWE Champion CM Punk made a shocking appearance on the November 12, 2019 edition of WWE Backstage. He was later revealed as the newest WWE Backstage recruit. Punk's arrival made waves all over social media and Seth Rollins was quick to challenge him via Twitter. Punk didn't pay much heed to Rollins, and it didn't sit well with the latter.

On an episode of WWE Backstage, Punk talked about Rollins and said that he should simply stop tweeting. Punk took several more shots at Rollins and the rivalry only got more intense. Over the course of the next few weeks, Rollins expressed his wish to wrestle Punk somewhere down the line.

As of this moment, there's no indication that Punk would ever make a return to the ring, and this dream bout will most probably forever remain a pipe dream of the WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT