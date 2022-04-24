5 UK Superstars who could receive a major push before WWE's stadium event in Cardiff, Wales

On September 3, WWE will head across the pond to Cardiff, Wales to host a major a UK premium live event. The extravaganza will take place at the Principality Stadium and will be the first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, which was held at Wembley Stadium in London.

In the summer showcase in August 1992, the late British Bulldog defeated Bret "The Hitman" Hart to capture the Intercontinental Championship. The Bulldog, born in Golborne, England, closed the show and received by far the highlight of his grand career in front of a jubilant Wembley Stadium.

Now, some 30 years on, there is a chance for another UK-born WWE Superstar to step up and have a moment in front of over 70,000 buoyant fans. With that being said, let's take a look at five UK Superstars who could receive a major push leading into the big event.

#5. Butch could receive a major push ahead of the UK premium live event

On March 11, Butch made his WWE main roster debut on SmackDown and was immediately aligned with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. For the former Pete Dunne, it was a complete change in direction from his NXT run.

His out-of-control character may develop into becoming a serious contender over the next few months, especially if he lets his well-drilled ring work do the talking. It could be a promising summer for the former NXT UK Champion.

#4. Doudrop may return to the RAW Women's Championship scene

Doudrop in action against Becky Lynch at the 2022 Royal Rumble event

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Doudrop unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. She once again had the opportunity to return to the title picture at the Elimination Chamber, but Bianca Belair instead earned the right.

A renewed push for Doudrop could see her feature in another RAW Women's Championship encounter in September. She would certainly have the fans in the UK cheering her on all the way.

#3. The Grizzled Young Veterans could head to WWE's main roster and make their mark

We recently saw The Grizzled Young Veterans compete in the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on NXT 2.0. However, just a few weeks later, they were not included in the Gauntlet Match to crown the new NXT Tag Team Champions, and have now teased leaving the brand.

Is a main roster call-up on the horizon? The tag team divisions on both RAW and SmackDown need boosting, and James Drake & Zak Gibson could be the answer. They may be preparing to begin the chase for a Tag Team Championship bout that will conclude in September.

#2. Nikki A.S.H. could find her inner-superhero once more

Nikki A.S.H. won the RAW Women's Championship last year after cashing in Money in the Bank

If there is anyone that can capture the imagination of the WWE Universe, then it's Nikki A.S.H. Although the steam appears to have run out for her gimmick, it's never too late to inject some new life.

Nikki could assemble a stable of Superheroes that could once again propel her to the main event scene of the women's division, which may see her win gold in the United Kingdom. The Scotland-born superstar would have no shortage of fans to cheer her on.

#1. Drew McIntyre could close the show in September and win a World Championship

Drew McIntyre making his entrance at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre in the main event of the United Kingdom stadium show seems like the perfect match. The Scottish Warrior is a former WWE Champion, but didn't get to capture the title in front of fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To make up for that, the Principality Stadium could play host to the dethroning of Roman Reigns. Well, at least one of his titles anyway. This may be the perfect redemption for McIntyre to get the moment he should have been able to soak up in 2020 in front of the WWE Universe.

