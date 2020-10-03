5 Underutilized WWE Superstars who could receive a push in 2020

2020 has been quite a challenging yet interesting year for WWE. And throughout these last ten months, it's already been made quite clear that WWE isn't really hesitant to push some of the more underutilized Superstars from the present-day roster, or at least give them the TV time they deserve.

One of the more recent examples of that is Zelina Vega. The former Thea Trinidad has mostly worked her entire WWE career as a manager for Andrade. However, in recent weeks, we saw Vega receive quite the push and even challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship on two different occasions.

Other underutilized Superstars such as Cedric Alexander, who didn't have a proper direction on RAW, was paired with The Hurt Business. Whereas, on SmackDown, Otis has made a lot of noise and even won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The more I reassess...

The bigger my smile gets 😈



Sleep with one eye open @WWEAsuka.

In these final two months, WWE still has a few more big pay-per-views on schedule, including Survivor Series. While the company's creative team will aim to keep things as fresh as possible, the WWE Universe should definitely be on the lookout for some of their favorite Superstars to receive an unlikely push.

This article lists five currently underutilized WWE Superstars who could follow Zelina Vega's footsteps and receive a push in 2020.

#5 Erik could be pushed by WWE after Ivar's injury

Erik (left) has been impressive in WWE RAW Underground

With his tag team partner on the shelf, former RAW Tag Team Champion Erik could break out as a huge singles Superstar during this period of time.

While Erik and Ivar have competed as a tag team mostly throughtout their careers, this would be the perfect opportunity for the wrestling world to see what The Viking Raiders are capable of as singles competitors.

In recent weeks, the WWE Universe was treated to another unlikely but exciting singles run from tag team veteran Jey Uso, who showcased his skills as a singles performer with perfection.

So much so, that the former multiple-time tag team champion came agonizingly close to winning the WWE Universal Championship from his cousin Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions 2020.

With Erik absolutely killing it on RAW Underground right now, he seems more than ready for a single run on the main roster.