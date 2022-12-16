5 underwhelming WWE returns of 2022

Following Vince McMahon's surprise departure from WWE in July, Triple H assumed complete creative control. Over the next several months, Hunter made significant changes, mostly per fans' wishes.

Under Hunter's regime, we have witnessed the return of several talented superstars who had been previously let go under McMahon's watch. To name a few, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Bray Wyatt, and The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) re-emerged on the scene once The Game took over.

However, Triple H is reportedly underwhelmed by some rehired superstars, according to WrestleVotes. This doesn't come as a surprise because a few returning talents have been under-utilized while others have been unimpressive.

Here, we look at five underwhelming returns of 2022.

#5 and #4. WWE fans believe that Triple H may be underwhelmed with Hit Row

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. I’m told a handful of talent brought back in the “rehiring wave” over the summer have underperformed and severely underwhelmed Triple H & others since returning to the company. It’s gotta be Hit Row twitter.com/wrestlevotes/s… It’s gotta be Hit Row twitter.com/wrestlevotes/s…

When the WrestleVotes report came out, many fans speculated that Hunter might be disappointed with the popular SmackDown Tag Team Hit Row. Judging by their recent booking, this could very well be the case.

Hit Row lost a crucial match-up to The Viking Raiders in under three minutes. This could've been their ticket to the top of the tag-team division, but WWE chose to put Erik and Ivar over the popular SmackDown tandem. At present, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis are currently nowhere near the running for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Some fans have also criticized Top Dolla for his in-ring work. Other feel that they don't click as a trio, especially considering they don't have a definitive leader. The WWE Universe has also taken issue with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's absence, who was with the group during their NXT days.

#3. Candice LeRae's main roster run has been underwhelming

Candice LeRae could and should've done much more.

On popular demand, Johnny Gargano returned to WWE RAW in August, several months after his contract expired. In September, Candice LeRae, Gargano's wife, followed suit, making her main roster debut.

However, LeRae's run on WWE RAW has been pretty underwhelming. She's been on and off the television, often without a proper explanation. A real-life injury put her on the shelf for over a month, keeping her off the card for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames- a show she was rumored to participate in.

Furthermore, even when The Poison Pixie was around, she hasn't done much of note. LeRae traded victories with former rival Dakota Kai. The former NXT Alumna has also featured in the Dexter Lumis- The Miz storyline, where she, her husband, and Lumis went out to celebrate.

#2. Elias

Assuming Elias and Ezekiel are two different people, the latter was a more entertaining and refreshing addition to the main roster. Under McMahon's regime, Zeke debuted as the former 24/7 Champion's younger brother, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the musician.

However, soon after Hunter's takeover, Ezekiel was written off television courtesy of an Apron Powerbomb from Kevin Owens, who refused to believe Zeke was not Elias. The Drifter eventually returned in October, and it seemed as if his younger brother had retired.

Elias struck an alliance with the jovial Matt Riddle. The tandem was on the rise, gaining momentum, and they earned a tag-team title shot. They were unsuccessful in dethroning The Usos. However, their tag team is in a tight spot, for Riddle is on the shelf following a heinous assault from Solo Sikoa.

Considering that fans were more invested in Ezekiel, bringing back Elias was not a favorable booking decision. Zeke's narrative with KO made for several intriguing segments with amazing comedic chemistry. His younger brother was more popular, and WWE fans should've seen more of him.

#1. Braun Strowman's homecoming may not have gone as planned

On the September 5 edition of RAW, Braun Strowman roared his way back into WWE, laying waste to virtually the entire tag-team division of the red brand. Once on the cusp of becoming a top star, fans expected Strowman to become a massive Superstar on the level of Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

However, that has failed to happen because his homecoming has been underwhelming. The former Universal Champion's first program was a nothing feud with The Alpha Academy, which turned out to be much more competitive than it should've been.

Strowman then started a feud with Omos, culminating in him beating The Nigerian Giant at Crown Jewel to establish himself as "The Monster of All Monsters." The former Wyatt Family member was unsuccessful in winning the World Cup, losing to Ricochet in the semi-finals.

He is currently embroiled in a feud with GUNTHER and Imperium, likely indicating that he is in line for an Intercontinental Championship shot. However, for a star once pegged to rejoin forces with Bray Wyatt or dethrone Reigns, he hasn't set the world on fire with his return.

Furthermore, there appears to be some backstage heat on the former Universal Champion's controversial tweets and unprofessional attitude. Strowman also has a history of issues with tardiness. The behavioral issues combined with his lackluster performance have underwhelmed many, possibly Triple H too.

