5 unexpected matches that could take place for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38

The 38th annual WWE WrestleMania premium live event is set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

WWE is billing it as "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History."

So far, two matches have been announced for the event, which include:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar - Universal Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Both of these matches are likely going to the main event the two-night event this year.

Apart from these matches, the WWE Championship match is also going to be a major bout at the event, but who will compete for the title at the Show Of Shows is still unknown.

The only thing which is known about the WWE Championship right now is that Bobby Lashley is its holder, and is set to defend it in an Elimination Chamber match. He will be up against 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, and Austin Theory at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19.

Anything can change on the road to WrestleMania, and the WWE title picture has a good chance of shaking up before the event.

So let's take a look at 5 possible matches that could take place for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

#5 Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar will compete in his first-ever Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship on February 19.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in their first-ever encounter.

This scenario has created the possibility of a fourth Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match, which could have the highest stakes ever.

If Goldberg dethrones Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion at Elimination Chamber, it would mean Lesnar will face the WWE Hall of Famer for the title at WrestleMania.

To add to that, if The Beast Incarnate ends up winning the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he may put it on the line against Goldberg to make it a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania.

That said, the majority of fans wouldn't be interested in watching another match between the two former rivals, and are more excited at the prospect of Lesnar facing Reigns.

Edited by Prem Deshpande