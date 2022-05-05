5 unexpected times that WWE stars appeared on popular TV shows

To be a successful WWE Superstar, a performer should also know how to act well.

It only made sense then, that after making a name for themselves in the business, a number of stars tried their hand at acting. There have been a few that have really made it as well. The Rock, John Cena and Batista have all broken into Hollywood and are becoming some of the biggest names in the world.

Others haven't fared quite that successfully, but still managed to secure gigs on television, especially in shows when the audience least expected to see them.

On that note, here are five times WWE superstars unexpectedly appeared on popular TV shows.

#5 WWE's Booker T, Buff Bagwell and Scott Steiner on Charmed

BJ Colangelo @bjcolangelo



: “Is CHARMED always like this?”



Me: “Uh, no.”



Harmony: “WHY THE HELL NOT?!” Pluto TV is playing the “Wrestling with Demons” episode of CHARMED featuring Buff Bagwell, Booker T., and Scott Steiner. @Veloci_trap_tor : “Is CHARMED always like this?”Me: “Uh, no.”Harmony: “WHY THE HELL NOT?!” Pluto TV is playing the “Wrestling with Demons” episode of CHARMED featuring Buff Bagwell, Booker T., and Scott Steiner. @Veloci_trap_tor: “Is CHARMED always like this?”Me: “Uh, no.”Harmony: “WHY THE HELL NOT?!” https://t.co/hgwbNEDtbE

In one of the most random television appearances in wrestling, Booker T, Buff Bagwell and Scott Steiner all showed up on an episode of Charmed back in 2001.

The trio were still with WCW at the time. They played three demonic underground wrestlers who faced off with the Charmed Ones in the episode's final act.

Despite all three being former world champions, they were no match for the Halliwell sisters and were banished to hell after losing to the witches.

#4 The Rock, Ken Shamrock and The Hardy Boyz on That 70s Show

Yoni @OriginalYoni



In character as his Dad, he references himself by mentioning a son that he predicts would be "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment."



He wasn’t wrong. On this day, 22 years ago: @TheRock makes his acting debut in “That 70s Show” — portraying his late father, Rocky.In character as his Dad, he references himself by mentioning a son that he predicts would be "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment."He wasn’t wrong. On this day, 22 years ago: @TheRock makes his acting debut in “That 70s Show” — portraying his late father, Rocky.In character as his Dad, he references himself by mentioning a son that he predicts would be "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment."He wasn’t wrong. https://t.co/LmWS5xNB5G

The Rock made his acting debut in 1998 on That 70s Show, before entering.

Playing a younger version of his father, Rocky Johnson, The Rock claimed that his son would one day be the most electrifying man in WWE and he was certainly right.

Appearing alongside him on the episode was Ken Shamrock and The Hardy Boyz. Shamrock played an unnamed wrestler who argued with Red Foreman at ringside, while Matt and Jeff Hardy faced off against each other inside the squared circle.

#3 Cody Rhodes on Arrow

After appearing on WWE television and competing at Summerslam in 2015, Stephen Amell, who played the lead role in the popular series Arrow, became friends with Cody Rhodes. This led to the American Nightmare appearing continuously on several episodes of The CW's Arrow.

Portraying a villain, Rhodes appeared on seven episodes of the popular show and even faced off with Amell's Green Arrow on several occasions.

He was eventually killed after falling into a fire.

#2 Vader on Boy Meets World

Tyler Roney @TylerJRoney Vader will always be remembered for his epic career, but his appearances on Boy Meets World were amazing. #WWEHOF Vader will always be remembered for his epic career, but his appearances on Boy Meets World were amazing. #WWEHOF https://t.co/tK5mBUGCnW

Vader was the last WWE Superstar that fans would have expected to be on a television show, a children's television show.

The former WCW champion sure did though, appearing on three episodes of Boy Meets World.

Playing the father of bully Frankie Stechino, Vader was incredibly memorable in his stint on the show. He, like many others on this list, played a wrestler and his inclusion even led to an episode of the show being filmed at a live WWE event.

Vader showed just how funny he could be in the role and was shown in a completely different light to the one that fans had grown to know.

#1 Bill Goldberg on The Goldbergs

After building a successful career in WWE, Goldberg also had success with a number of different television shows.

He has appeared in recurring roles on both NCIS Los Angeles and The Flash. Bill Goldberg's most memorable stint was his appearances on The Goldbergs.

Playing Nick Mellor, Goldberg portrayed a high school gym teacher and was the brother of regular cast member, Rick. He was featured on eight episodes of the show, as well as made an appearance on its spinoff, Schooled.

Edited by Neda Ali