For the first time since his debut in WWE back in 2002, John Cena has not wrestled for an entire year, and that includes WrestleMania early this year.

Unless he appears any time between now and the month of December - highly unlikely - the next story for WWE is the road to WrestleMania.

Let's look at five wildcard superstars that could show up to face Cena, who is rumored to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

#5. An American Nightmare for the leader of Cenation

Cody Rhodes' next best option is Big Match John

Cody Rhodes had a successful surgery and was expected to be out of action for nine months after Hell in a Cell earlier this year.

The Royal Rumble seems to be the destination for his return, which could also be where he can wrap up his feud with Seth Rollins so that the two can go their separate ways. Big Match John vs. Cody Rhodes is a worthy addition to the WrestleMania card. It even has the potential to headline Night One.

#4. Revisiting an iconic match 12 years later

CM Punk working for WWE looks more possible now than ever before

CM Punk and John Cena have wrestled several times since Money in the Bank 2011, but it's that match in Chicago that remains their most iconic.

With the new regime in place, there is an argument to be made for Punk to show up at a WWE show in the future. Arguably the most controversial wrestler today, Punk's status with WWE's rival company AEW is up in the air.

How bonkers would it be if "Cult of Personality" played on Raw or at the Royal Rumble? Just how crazy would fans go if Punk went after his old foe straight away, who himself will be returning to wrestle in his first match since 2021?

#3. The Irishman picks a fight for a big match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

There are rumors circulating that Sheamus may be The Tribal Chief's next title defense at the Royal Rumble. If there is anyone deserving of a big match on the grandest stage at this point, it's The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus has had a resurgence following his epic feud and five-star match at Clash at the Castle, and the fans have rallied behind him.

Sheamus beat John Cena for his first world championship win, and it comes full circle at WrestleMania if the two of them lock horns.

#2. A legendary rivalry over values, persistence and change

This may be Edge's last WrestleMania match

Edge spent several years away from the ring after his first retirement. While he was rehabilitating, John Cena grew distant from WWE and pursued a career in Hollywood.

Now the times have changed, and Edge is still an active performer, having wrestled in seven premium live events this year alone. After all these years, a match between the two legends still makes fans care, and this most definitely will be the last time.

#1. Cena's Stone Cold night in Hollywood

There are few dream matches left in WWE, but this is one of the biggest

With rumors about a potential return match circulating since Stone Cold's workout video was released, it only makes sense for the two biggest superstars of their respective eras to come together and give fans one of the few dream matches left in WWE today.

Cena has expressed his desire to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past, and this could truly be the blockbuster to end all blockbusters.

Do you see any other unexpected yet possible challengers for John Cena at WrestleMania next year? Let us know on the comments section below!

