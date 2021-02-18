5 Unexpected eliminations in WWE's Elimination Chamber match

With WWE Elimination Chamber coming up, the WWE Universe could likely see some unexpected eliminations inside the demonic structure. Throughout the years, this career-threatening match has escalated to multiple divisions, including the tag team and women's division.

WWE Elimination Chamber streams live on the WWE Network Feb. 21st, 5PM 7PM ET/4PM PT pic.twitter.com/woqwYX9WiV — OT/OB (@OTOBHTX) February 13, 2021

With eight bouts, Chris Jericho currently possesses the record of being in the most Elimination Chamber matches. Randy Orton will equal that record this Sunday. Triple H has won four times in the match's history, which is a record as well. Three of those matches involved top championships in some way.

The Elimination Chamber is also a match that elevates a WWE Superstar. It often features significant moments that fans will always talk about. Not only are there unexpected winners, but also unexpected eliminations inside the chamber. With that in mind, let's take a look at five unexpected eliminations inside WWE's Elimination Chamber.

#5 Randy Orton at WWE Elimination Chamber 2013

Elimination Chamber

📅 : 17 February 2013

🤼 : Randy Orton 🆚 Chris Jericho 🆚 Mark Henry 🆚 Daniel Bryan 🆚 Kane 🆚 Jack Swagger

🏆 : #1 Contender For World Heavyweight Title

®️ : Jack Swagger Become 1# Contender For World Heavyweight Title pic.twitter.com/PcGQgIPI8b — Abdulaziz¹⁴ | Viper (@AzozP1Rko) February 13, 2021

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2013, Randy Orton was placed in an Elimination Chamber Match, where the winner would earn a World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 29.

After Orton eliminated Chris Jericho, fans were starting to expect Orton to become the number one contender.

Instead, a repackaged Jack Swagger pulled an upset by rolling up Orton for the win. This was certainly surprising due to Swagger's win-loss record in WWE. Swagger is a Money in the Bank winner, former World Heavyweight Champion, and former WWE United States Champion. When Swagger made his return after a five-month hiatus, he made it clear that he was on a quest to become champion again.

In the Elimination Chamber, he proved his point by last eliminating the multi-time world champion with a clean roll-up to surprise the WWE Universe.