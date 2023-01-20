5 unfinished storylines that could be reignited in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is less than 10 days away. Fans are buzzing for the announced matches along with highly-anticipated returns and surprises. This year's 30-man Battle Royal looks set to be one of the most exciting in history.

Fans are excited to see fresh feuds like The Rock vs Roman Reigns potentially kick-off, but some unfinished business could also be rekindled in the Alamodome. Certain storylines that were left open-ended in recent history hold the potential for WrestleMania-worthy conclusions at the So-Fi Stadium come April. The 2023 Royal Rumble match is the perfect stage to reignite these conflicts as The Show Of Shows goes Hollywood.

Here are five unfinished storylines that could be revived in the 2023 Royal Rumble match leading to WrestleMania 39

#5: Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio have come a long way from being WWE's first father-son tag team champion duo. The Biggest Little Man and his progeny were once a fountain of the signature Mysterio blend of babyface goodness, flair, and heart. It all came crashing down when Dominik shockingly turned on his father and his friend Edge and joined forces with The Judgment Day at Clash At The Castle last year.

Since that fateful night in Cardiff, Dom has grown into one of the most obnoxious heels on the roster, while Rey has moved to SmackDown to avoid colliding with his firstborn. The Royal Rumble match could bring them face-to-face once again, forcing them to confront their issues and kick off a potential WrestleMania 39 program. At the So-Fi Stadium, the legendary luchador can finally pass the torch to his son by "putting him over".

#4: Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey could finally set up a one-on-one WrestleMania clash in the 2023 Royal Rumble match

Their first encounter ended with a controversial pin

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have evolved a great deal since their paths last crossed in a WWE ring. Since they battled in the first-ever all-female WrestleMania main event in history, both have grown into locker-room veterans working to elevate young talent. They both held Championship gold in 2022 and used them to elevate rising stars like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Shotzi.

Both former Rumble winners look unlikely to feature in their respective brands' title pictures on the road to WrestleMania 39. Why not have them rekindle old fierce animosities in the 30-woman Battle Royal and go on to have the one-on-one bout that the fans always wanted? It would be an excellent non-title feud to have on the card for two women who have done it all in WWE.

#3: The 2023 Royal Rumble could see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley set up a WrestleMania 39 tiebreaker for their feud

The Beast barely survived The All Mighty at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had a heated feud in 2022 which saw them face off twice, with each man winning once. There was little to separate the two juggernauts, with Roman Reigns' interference settling their first bout and a rollup by Lesnar settling the second. The All-Mighty spiraled into a destructive rampage after his loss, ultimately getting himself suspended for attacking a WWE official.

The Premium Live Event could potentially present an opportunity for Lashley to stake his claim for a rematch against The Beast by eliminating the latter from the Rumble. This could lead to a WrestleMania 39 feud to determine once and for all who is more dominant of the two. Lesnar and Lashley facing off in, say, a No Holds Barred match where they exhibit their power, athleticism, and MMA-style wrestling could steal the show in Hollywood.

#2: WWE Hall Of Famer Edge could return at the 2023 Royal Rumble to finish what Finn Balor started

Edge has been missing from WWE programming since Extreme Rules, where he lost an "I Quit" match against Finn Balor. The Rated R Superstar was forced to watch as Rhea Ripley delivered a brutal Con-Chair-To to his wife Beth Phoenix despite him saying "I Quit" to save her from this fate. The former Judgment Day leader escorted his wife out of the arena under paramedic care and has not been seen since.

Balor and his gang of hoodlums have since run roughshod over their targets in the WWE RAW locker room, remaining unchecked to this day. The Ultimate Opportunist could resurface to cost Balor the chance to main event WrestleMania, and in the process earn himself a dance with the Prince on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. It would be the perfect way to wrap up Edge's year-long involvement with the popular faction he created.

#1: The 2023 Royal Rumble could see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins extend one of the best rivalries of 2022 to WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a legendary trilogy of matches in 2022, doing battle at WrestleMania 38, Backlash, and Hell In A Cell. Their saga captured the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe, delivering a very compelling story of personal rivalry. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, the fire could be reignited over the richest prize in the business.

With both men extremely desperate to get their hands on the WWE championship, they could very possibly end up as the final two competitors in the 30-men match. This would then rekindle old animosities, leaving one covered in glory and the other with a point to prove by the end of the night.

With growing talk of Roman Reigns potentially being stripped of the WWE Title in the coming weeks, the two men could be the obvious contenders for the vacant gold at The Show Of Shows. The epic tale of Rollins vs Rhodes would then fittingly end in a fight for the most prestigious prize in the business, preferably in one of the main events of WrestleMania 39.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : Should Rollins vs Rhodes for the WWE Championship headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes