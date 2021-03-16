The 5 most unforgettable WWE debut matches

WWE superstars only get one debut performance. It is their first opportunity to make a great impression on the WWE Universe and their boss, Vince McMahon. Over the years, there's been some good, some bad, and some ugly first-time performances inside the squared circle.

Dozens of WWE superstars make their debuts every year. However, every so often there's a WWE debut match that simply blows away everyone's expectations. A first-time performance that sets the superstar on a course toward global stardom.

Here are five of the most standout, unforgettable WWE debut performances.

#5 Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee made quite the impression in his WWE NXT debut

WWE history is littered with former sports stars who think that they can turn up and compete with experienced professional wrestling superstars. Many end up humbled and never set foot in a WWE ring again.

Ex-NFL Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is not one of them. His WWE NXT debut match performance was simply unbelievable. It all started when the controversial sports talk host interviewed NXT superstar Adam Cole on his show, where McAfee taunted Cole about his career. McAfee then shocked the wrestling world by showing up at a WWE NXT show where he punted Cole to set up their in-ring clash.

At NXT Takeover XXX, McAfee put on one of the greatest WWE debut performances ever seen. He showcased his athleticism by leaping and flipping off of the top rope onto the Undisputed Era. The rookie wrestler pushed the former NXT Champion to the limit, landing his signature punt before eventually succumbing to Adam Cole's Panama Sunrise.

WWE superstars took to Twitter after the match to show their appreciation for Pat McAfee's incredible debut performance at NXT Takeover XXX.

Advertisement

Years ago, I did an interview with @PatMcAfeeShow for a radio station to promote the show that night. I remember really liking him and appreciating how much he loved what we did.



I appreciate what he just did even more. What a performance! — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) August 23, 2020

1 / 5 NEXT