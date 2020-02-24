5 unforgettable WWE Elimination Chamber moments

The current chamber

There's a handful of match types in WWE that have become so iconic, they've gotten a PPV named after them. One of those PPVs is coming up on March 8, and that's the brutal Elimination Chamber match.

I was going to spend a couple of paragraphs explaining how the Chamber match works, but I decided this video probably does it better.

Anyhow, the first Elimination Chamber match took place at - appropriately - Survivor Series 2002, and was used in a number of high profile PPVs since then, and eventually getting its own event in 2010. Like any of WWE's signature match types, the Chamber has had its share of amazing moments over the years.

So, we're looking at five of those. A couple of rules, though. These five moments had to have happened during the match itself. We're going to make a slight exception for one of these entries, although I think you'll get our point when you read it. it doesn't necessarily have to be at an Elimination Chamber branded PPV - just something during one of the Elimination Chamber matches.

OK, let's get started.

Wait, first... an honorable mention.

Honorable Mention: Edge cashes in the first Money in the Bank briefcase - New Year's Revolution 2006

Like I said before, this list will only include moments that happened during an Elimination Chamber match itself. But, this moment is so iconic in WWE history that it had to at least be mentioned. Simply because it established a number of ideas that WWE ran with since then.

On top of launching Edge into main event status - and getting him the moniker of the "Ultimate Opportunist" - it also established the idea of the MITB contract being used at the most, well, opportune time. In fact, while there's been a number of times where briefcase holders have announced ahead of time when they want the match they've earned, the majority of cash-ins have happened without warning.

Edge winning his first world championship is a major historically important moment in WWE and while it didn't happen during an actual Elimination Chamber match, it was too relevant not to include.

Now, let's get to the meat and potatoes.

