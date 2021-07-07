5 Unforgivable mistakes WWE made on this week's RAW (July 5th, 2021)

WWE's Monday Night RAW is one of the longest-running television shows going on right now and over the years it has certainly had its ups and downs.

Sadly for WWE, we often remember the negatives more than the positives and this week's RAW had many missteps for the WWE Universe to remember.

We saw the RAW Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match competitors gather in the ring for a special edition of Miz TV, while the Women's MITB competitors took on RAW's female heels in a tag team match.

Ali continued to teach young Mansoor, Lucha House Party got an upset win, and we also got one of the most bizarre segments in recent memory involving Charlotte and Rhea Ripley.

But what were the five biggest, most unforgivable mistakes that WWE made on Monday Night RAW this week?

#5 Nikki Cross' undefeated streak comes to an end on Monday Night RAW

WWE seems to have a knack for finding a Superstar like Nikki Cross (or Nikki Ash) who is gaining momentum and then completely puts a halt on proceedings.

The decision to put RAW's four Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match entrants in a match against Eva Marie, Doudroup, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax was a bit surprising because no one stood to gain anything from it.

Consequently, RAW ended up having the four Superstars they'd deemed worthy enough to compete for a guaranteed world title run lose to people who they deemed unworthy.

Even worse was the fact that, they had Nikki Cross take the pin. We understand that creative wanted to have the heels win so they could continue the Eva Marie and Doudrop storyline, but putting a dent in Cross' fine run could have been avoided.

This is particularly damaging because the RAW star's new superhero gimmick has had a mixed reaction from WWE fans, with some people finding it a little too cheesy. However, Cross has the talent to pull it off and make it endearing, but she needs the results to back it up.

