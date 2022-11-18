5 most unique match types in WWE history

A new WWE match type, dubbed the "Iron Survivor Challenge" match, was made official for NXT Deadline, set to take place on December 10, 2022. The much-anticipated announcement Shawn Michaels made on WWE NXT sparked excitement for the WWE Universe.

Gimmick matches are some of the most entertaining, provided the story warrants it. With the right setting and tone, certain match types add an extra vitality to any feud.

Let's look at some of the most unique matches WWE has produced in the past, some of which need to make a comeback at some point down the line.

#5. Roll them to the finish line on a stretcher

While not the most exciting of all, this stipulation offers a unique gimmick match that can be utilized every now and again in WWE.

The Stretcher match has been used for some underrated feuds in the past: Rob Van Dam vs. Randy Orton at One Night Stand 2007, Shawn Michaels vs. Batista at Backlash 2008, and more.

#4. A heated feud in Three Stages of Hell

The rules for the Three Stages of Hell match are pretty simple. It's basically a two-out-of-three falls bout, but each match has a separate stipulation happening consecutively.

The aura of Three Stage of Hell remains strong even today, as not many matches have been contested with it. Classics like Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H at Armageddon 2002 and Stone Cold vs. Triple H at No Way Out 2001 come to mind. Why not have Edge and Balor, for instance, use this stipulation in the future?

#3. An Ultimate Submission Match for a magnificent W

A submission itself is a definitive win, so what does it mean to prevail in an Ultimate Submission match?

It's along the lines of an Iron Man match with a time limit, albeit only submissions count. Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit at Backlash 2001 is a masterclass in technical wrestling.

Today, there are plenty of superstars like Roman Reigns, Bobbly Lashley and Brock Lesnar who have submission finishers. When you've got top-tier wrestlers who thrive in submission-based wrestling, why not capitalize on it?

#2. Championship Scramble to steal a WWE title win

Here's a match type that has fizzled out since its inception, and this writer has no idea why.

The Championship Scramble match has two wrestlers begin the bout. Every five minutes, another wrestler joins the fray until all five competitors are in the ring, after which there is a five-minute time limit.

The last wrestler to have scored a pinfall/submission within this time is declared the winner. If you haven't already, go watch WWE Unforgiven 2008 to see this stipulation in action.

#1. 6-Man Hell in a Cell when multiple challengers target the champion

Kurt Angle walked into the first and only 6-Man Hell in a Cell match as champion

This match makes the most sense with today's WWE roster and landscape.

Perhaps Roman Reigns' toughest challenge would be if five other wrestlers were locked inside the Cell with him. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Seth Rollins are all viable candidates for it.

The first and last time this match took place at Armageddon 2000, it created arguably the most chaotic main event in history.

What other unique match types do you wish made a comeback? Let us know in the comments below.

