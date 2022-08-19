WWE Clash at the Castle: 5 unlikely endings to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are set to battle in a blockbuster main event at WWE Clash at the Castle. With the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, it is a high-stakes matchup that neither man can afford to lose.

Reigns has been on an absolute tear for two years now, defeating everyone in the company and breaking records. McIntyre, meanwhile, has the most momentum we have seen for a Tribal Chief challenger in months and genuinely looks like he could be the one to take him down.

Given the fight is taking place on The Scottish Warrior's home turf, the WWE Universe will be rooting for him to take the win. While that may seem like a safe and obvious result, the company could have something else planned.

On that note, we look at five unlikely endings for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. On our list of potential unlikely endings for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle: The Tribal Chief wins clean

What if Reigns activates God Mode and wins by himself?

It's a bit of a banter entry, but there's no way anyone's expecting Roman Reigns to overcome Drew McIntyre without cheating or some shenanigans. Most of his victories have been controversial, so defeating his latest challenger clean as a whistle is an unlikely scenario.

Fans have been clamoring for Reigns to start beating top challengers on his own. However, if WWE gave us this ending at Clash at the Castle, it would be bad timing.

The chances of the company giving The Tribal Chief a clean win on McIntyre's home ground are as unlikely as the sun setting in the east.

#4. Karrion Kross takes out both men

Karrion Kross' attack on Drew McIntyre a couple of weeks ago made headlines, but what went under the radar was his and Scarlett's warning to Roman Reigns. Scarlett placed the infamous hourglass in the ring, putting the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on notice as well.

Kross could interfere in the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle and insert himself into the title picture. By taking out both competitors and making a statement, we could see an intense triple threat match between the three gladiators.

#3. Sheamus and his gang help McIntyre even the odds

Sheamus is not the biggest fan of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns will probably have The Usos and Sami Zayn try their best to tamper with the match's finish. McIntyre had RK-Bro as backup a couple of months ago but currently finds himself taking on the entire Bloodline by himself. However, what if help arrives in the form of longtime rival Sheamus and his cronies?

McIntyre defeated Sheamus in a hard-fought matchup to become the No. 1 Contender to Reigns' title. Out of respect for the man he has known for many years, The Celtic Warrior could help neutralize The Bloodline.

He, Butch, and Ridge Holland could arrive and lay out Jimmy, Jey, and Zayn, giving his European compatriot the chance to put The Head of the Table down for good.

#2. Theory cashes in

After the beating at SummerSlam, Theory has been quiet about cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, it could very well be a ploy from him where he strikes when people least expect it.

Having learned his lesson last time, Theory will be more cautious and calculating this time around. He can replicate Seth Rollins and cash in while the match is going on or do it after a winner has been declared.

Whether he wins or not is irrelevant, as Mr. A-TownDown cashing in at Clash at the Castle would be a fantastic ending in itself.

#1. The Usos accidentally cost Roman Reigns the championship

Will we see the end of The Bloodline soon?

WWE has to back Drew McIntyre on his home turf, but that doesn't mean they have to make Roman Reigns take a clean loss. His defeat could come due to external factors. Nothing would be more shocking/karmic than his own family costing him.

The Usos have saved Reigns more times than we can count. If they somehow end up being why he loses to McIntyre, it would be the biggest 'OMG' moment in many years.

Such an ending would probably break up The Bloodline for good and give us a fascinating storyline to follow into the tail end of the year.

