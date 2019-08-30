5 Unlikely WWE duos that won the Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman sure did surprise us a few weeks ago

Throughout the years, tag team mismatches in professional wrestling have always been a thing to look out for and it's not every day that you find a duo that instantly clicks with each other despite being very unsuited in the first place. Now, for example, if you ask me, I feel the newly formed alliance between Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler is random and is only serving as a filler tag team. On the other hand, however, the duo of Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins have proved us the exact opposite having won the RAW Tag Team Titles and instantly clicking with each other a few weeks prior.

Mismatched tag teams often lead to a comical duo, who are likely to pull off hilarious acts or are likely to be destined for greatness. At times, unlikely pairings have also helped in reviving a particular superstar's career, as well.

With all that being said, here are 5 unlikely WWE duos who have won the Tag Team Championships during their tenure with WWE.

Honorable Mention: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

Surely didn't expect this, did you?

On the August 20th episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman teamed up to challenge for Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' WWE Raw Tag Team Championships after Strowman had initially saved Rollins from a beatdown at the hands of The O.C.

Initially, fans had thought that the two men were paired up to set up a Universal Championship between them, however, WWE pulled a major swerve on us as Rollins and Strowman shocked the WWE Universe and won the Raw Tag Titles from Gallows and Anderson.

Eventually, this did set up a Universal Championship match between Rollins and Strowman for Clash of Champions, however, that had meant that the duo was also going to pull off double duty at the event by putting their Raw Tag Titles on the line, as well.

