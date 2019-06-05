5 unlikely WWE Superstars John Cena has never beaten

The 16-time World Champion has faced countless foes over his career, but there are some who have left unscathed.

John Cena is objectively one of, if not the biggest WWE Superstars in wrestling history.

From a humble start with a debut loss to Kurt Angle in 2002, Cena has become a megastar, a 16-time World Champion, and outside of the ring boasts a best-selling book and impressive film career.

The list of Cena's feuds in WWE reads like a who's who of wrestling: Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Edge, AJ Styles and many more.

And though Cena has vanquished many opponents along his way to superstardom, there have some who have had the Champ's number. By hook or by crook, these Superstars have avoided ever losing to Big Match John.

Here are five unlikely WWE Superstars John Cena has never beaten.

#5: Neville

Cena and Neville clashed for the United States Championship on RAW in 2015.

In NXT, Neville was one of the developmental brand's most popular stars, holding both the NXT and NXT Tag Team Championships, and helping to develop the brand in it's early revamped years.

And though the Geordie Superstar would never reach the same heights on the main roster, one huge accolade he can claim is a victory over 16-time World Champion John Cena.

After so many years as the top dog, Cena returned to the mid-card in 2015 as the United States Champion, and offered an open challenge each week on RAW to any opponents.

When Neville answered the call on the May 11, edition of RAW, and things seemed to be going the Brit's way. That was until former champion Rusev appeared, attacking Neville on route to destroying Cena.

Though Neville may not have won the title, he can still boast a DQ win over Big Match John.

