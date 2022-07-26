5 unpopular Vince McMahon booking decisions that eventually won over the WWE Universe

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has built himself an incredibly complex reputation. Predictable at times, and with the ability to pull off the most surprising of swerves at any moment, he has had a long legacy of controversial decisions. Some of these were seemingly good ideas that went wrong, while others were bad from start to finish.

McMahon's reputation for being headstrong with his creative decisions was well-documented, but it often reaped unexpected benefits.

Let's look at five Vince McMahon booking decisions that started out unpopular but eventually won over the WWE Universe.

#5: Vince McMahon's vision to present Ezekiel as Elias's younger brother has won over most initial doubters

When Ezekiel debuted on RAW after WrestleMania 38, many in the WWE Universe were skeptical. Reintroducing the man who portrayed Elias as "Elias's younger brother" was deemed an insult to fans' intelligence due to how transparently false it was. However, Kevin Owens' inspired character to work opposite Ezekiel proved to be so entertaining that viewers managed to suspend their disbelief and invest in the storyline.

KO's amazing comedic timing, along with the company's creativity in "proving" Ezekiel's identity, has helped the new character settle into the main roster with minimal fuss. An idea that initially seemed like a non-starter now has as much potential for success as any other. We have Owens, Zeke and Vince McMahon to thank for it.

#4: Team Hell No was a stroke of genius

Daniel Bryan joined WWE as one of the biggest legends to ever grace the independent circuit. The American Dragon built a reputation as one of the toughest and most technical wrestlers in the world over his time in Ring of Honor and other promotions before landing in WWE. During his run in the company, he won himself a devoted hardcore fanbase that viewed him as a serious artist.

So it was no surprise that these fans were up in arms when Vince McMahon paired him with Kane to form Team Hell No. Skepticism over The Dragon's creative direction soon melted away, with the duo turning out to be an unexpected comedic gold. Their legendary run formed a huge part of his legacy, helping him go on to achieve perhaps the greatest babyface run of the past decade.

Thinking about it in retrospect, the Yes! movement may never have achieved the popularity it did without Bryan's Team Hell No run.

#3: Sami Zayn's match against Johnny Knoxville exceeded all expectations

Zayn and Knoxville tore the house down at WrestleMania 38

Another case of an independent star having their presentation changed by Vince McMahon in WWE was Sami Zayn. The Underdog From The Underground had a distinguished career in NXT after joining the company, becoming the black and gold brand's champion. It was a far cry from his current "Master Strategist" gimmick, which leans more into his comedic talents and gift of gab than technical ability.

The character took a while to find its stride but once it did, it became a smashing success. Its greatest vindication came when he faced Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. The match was instantly iconic, utilizing props and cast from Knoxville's JackAss show to deliver a ton of fun. Zayn's ability to turn a potentially disastrous idea into an incredible spectacle is a testament to his talent.

#2: Vince McMahon's vision for The New Day was not immediately clear

The New Day have shown everyone the power of positivity

The New Day is one of the most entertaining factions in WWE history. Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston have charmed audiences worldwide for seven years with their quick wit and bubbly personalities. Add this to their world class technical ability and incredible chemistry, and you have one of the most popular acts of all time.

The trio, though, were not always as beloved as they are today. After being thrown together as part of the Vince McMahon experiment due to their lack of direction as singles stars, their attempt at being white meat babyfaces was met with boos from the audience. It wasn't until they turned heel and were allowed to show more personality on the mic that they won the WWE Universe over.

#1: Vince McMahon's decision to keep John Cena a babyface was eventually accepted by the WWE Universe

At least he turned heel for one night!

John Cena was WWE's top superstar for well over a decade. The Cenation Leader carried the company through a period of drastic change, helping spearhead the shift to a family-friendly product. This put Cena at odds with the hardcore audience who saw him as a representative of everything wrong with the company.

For years, the audience called for the sixteen-time world champion to turn heel and replicate the edginess he exhibited as The Doctor Of Thuganomics. Cena was way too valuable as an ambassador and merchandise mover, and was thus never turned. Instead, he reinvented his character to engineer a late-career in-ring renaissance, earning the respect of many of his detractors.

With Cena's Hollywood career making him a rarer sight in the company, his absence has made the heart grow fonder. This has made him a universally beloved and respected legend.

