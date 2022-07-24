5 unrecognizable images of current WWE women who played other sports

For any woman, becoming a WWE Superstar is an incredibly difficult task, to say the least. The women we now see on television have only landed in Titanland after years of relentless hard work and determination.

Professional wrestling is a sport that requires precision in multiple areas. One must have microphone skills, wrestling abilities, and an athletic body.

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE I’m blessed to be a female athlete in 2018 .. I’ve played sports almost my entire life and it has been the greatest gift to be able to compete and sweat along side so many other powerful, inspiring women both inside and outside of the @WWE thank you @TeamSheIs for inspiring us I’m blessed to be a female athlete in 2018 .. I’ve played sports almost my entire life and it has been the greatest gift to be able to compete and sweat along side so many other powerful, inspiring women both inside and outside of the @WWE thank you @TeamSheIs for inspiring us 💜 https://t.co/bKdpMlDQb0

To achieve this, several stars have gone through multiple sports. Some try their luck in football, while others might try volleyball, basketball, and other sports.

Here, we have 5 current WWE women and their photos while playing other sports.

#5. Ronda Rousey played judo before entering WWE

Ronda Rousey is a skilled professional

While it's well-known that Ronda Rousey was a UFC fighter before making her debut as a professional wrestler in 2018, but many fans might not know that she was also an Olympic judo player.

Although her journey at the Olympics started in 2004, she won her first and only Olympic bronze medal in 2008 by defeating Annett Boehm. By doing so, she became the first American to win an Olympic medal in women's judo.

As of now, she is an active competitor in WWE, she debuted at the Royal Rumble event on January 28, 2018. Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed tag team where she and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Since then, The Rowdy One has been a multi-time Women's Champion and Main Evented many Premium Live Events including WrestleMania. Fans will undoubtedly see the Baddest Woman on The Planet winning many more titles in the future.

#4. Dana Brooke was a professional bodybuilder

Dana Brooke showing-off her impressive physique

Dana Brooke has been a regular name in WWE for a long time, having debuted for NXT in 2015. She has worked in interesting feuds with the likes of Reginald, Akira Tozawa, and R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship.

She has also formed tag teams with a variety of stars and also challenged for the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Mandy Rose.

Before starting her professional wrestling career, she engaged herself in multiple sports like diving, gymnastics, and bodybuilding. She has earned a pro card at the International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness (IFBB) and has presented herself at the Arnold Classic on multiple occasions.

The photo above clearly shows her determination. As of now, she actively uses her strong muscles to perform powerful maneuvers on her opponents.

#3. Charlotte Flair was a volleyball player

The Queen serving a volleyball

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly among the greatest women to ever step into a WWE ring. She started training for the company in 2012 and made her main roster debut in 2015. Flair currently holds the record for most Women's Title reigns more than anyone else in history.

But before starting her journey as a WWE Superstar, she played a variety of sports, one of which was volleyball. Flair won two NCHSAA 4 A-State championships during her time at Providence High School and was team captain and player of the year in 2004–2005.

She also attended Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and represented the University in the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

She recently married current AEW star Andrade El Edolo and has been on a break from professional wrestling ever since. Charlotte will be in attendance for her father Ric Flair's last wrestling match, which will take place during Starrcast V on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

#2. Alexa Bliss was a professional bodybuilder

Alexa Bliss showcasing her physique as a bodybuilder

Alexa Bliss is a beloved superstar in the business who has been a multi-time Women's Champion and a Money in the Bank winner. She has been with WWE since 2013.

But before joining WWE, Little Miss Bliss tried her luck in multiple sporting fields. She has tried gymnastics, cheerleading, as well as bodybuilding. Bliss represented herself as a bodybuilder in the photo above. She took part in multiple competitions, including the Arnold Classic.

She recently moved on from the spooky character inspired by The Fiend Bray Wyatt and has been entertaining fans by portraying a new character. Bliss won the 24/7 Championship on the July 18 episode of RAW for the first time by pinning Nikki A.S.H. before immediately losing the title to Doudrop.

The former Women's champion is currently not involved in any storyline, but it will be interesting to see if that changes soon now that Stephaine McMahon is in-charge.

#1. Bayley was a basketball player

The Role Model was a passionate basketball player

Bayley has accomplished almost everything in the business. She was a key player in the promotion during the pandemic era and held the SmackDown Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Title simultaneously.

Before becoming a professional wrestler in 2008, she engaged herself in basketball. In the photo pinned above, one can see The Role Model in the top left corner.

The former Women's Champion spent her childhood in San Jose, where she attended Independence High School. She even represented the school as the basketball team's captain in her senior year. Bayley was her team's shooting guard.

Along with basketball, she also tried track and martial arts. It is best to say that all the athletic abilities she gained through these sports made her one of the greatest female competitors in the history of professional wrestling.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



I'd love to see her return at Summerslam. Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for Summerslam weekend according to PWInsider.I'd love to see her return at Summerslam. Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for Summerslam weekend according to PWInsider.I'd love to see her return at Summerslam. https://t.co/TOVoTVRNl7

Fans haven't seen her inside a squared circle in a long time. Thankfully, PWInsider has reported that she is scheduled to be in Nashville for the SummerSlam weekend. Will we see The Role Model at The Summer's Biggest Party? Only time will tell.

