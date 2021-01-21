5 WWE Royal Rumble unscripted moments you might not know about

The Royal Rumble, WWE's first PPV of the year, is almost upon us. It's time to look back and reflect on some of the good and the bad to occur throughout the history of one of WWE's most highly-anticipated events. In most cases, the winner of a Royal Rumble match goes on to challenge for a top title in the main event of WrestleMania.

Even though outcomes in professional wrestling are pre-determined, there is still room for errors. A small botch or miscalculation occurring in the Royal Rumble match is enough to affect a major storyline or feud leading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

With many Superstars competing in the ring at the same time, things are bound to go wrong.

WWE usually deals with the setbacks by turning them into a storyline to make fans believe it was all planned. Sometimes, they even change the rules to have a fitting explanation for the slip-up.

These five moments were not supposed to happen at the WWE Royal Rumble, and you might not have known they were unscripted.

#5 John Cena and Batista get eliminated at the same time and Mr. McMahon tears his quads - WWE Royal Rumble 2005

Two winners

In 1994, Lex Luger and Bret Hart eliminated each other at the same time from the Royal Rumble match, and as a result, they were ruled as co-winners. That was perfectly fine because it was booked to happen that way.

However, during the 2005 Royal Rumble match, a similar thing transpired between former WWE Champions John Cena and Batista. Both men went over the rope and landed on the floor simultaneously, but the only difference was this was not part of the plan.

Batista was supposed to win the match by eliminating John Cena and then having a title match at WWE WrestleMania 21. Vince McMahon stormed down the ring and accidentally tore both his quads while trying to enter the ring to deal with the situation.

.@DaveBautista won the Royal Rumble match in 2005 and 2014, both times he entered at number 28 pic.twitter.com/wAZfzVQh44 — Wrestling Stats (@WrestlingsFacts) January 26, 2020

While the referees and the two wrestlers were debating who the real winner was, the Chairman just sat on the canvas barking orders. Eventually, the match was restarted, and the right person, Batista, won the bout.

If you are yet to watch this unbelievable moment at the climax of one of WWE's biggest nights of the calendar year, one strongly recommends that you go and check it out.