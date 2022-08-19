5 way too early predictions for WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania is the flagship event of WWE. Every year, the company books dream matches and outstanding returns for the event.

The latest edition of The Show of Shows featured the monumental in-ring returns of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon, along with a world title unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The following list will leap forward in time and offer predictions for the show's installment in 2024.

Without further ado, here are five way too early predictions for WrestleMania 40.

#5. The Miz could finally battle MJF at WWE WrestleMania 40

Is MJF more than just a "less famous Miz"?

The Miz is currently among the most respected veterans in the business, being the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history while MJF has been one of the cornerstones of AEW.

With both being considered among the best heels in the industry, fans have anticipated a dream match for years. MJF's AEW contract is expected to end in 2024 and if it ends before WrestleMania 40, the dream match is undoubtedly possible.

The rivalry will be entertaining and fans will surely love the promos during the feud. Who would play the bad guy in this epic rivalry? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

#4. Randy Orton vs. John Cena: match to crown the "Greatest Superstar in History"

HeelBayBay @OldHeelBayBay Unpopular opinion: John Cena Vs Randy Orton is one of the best feuds of all time, just because they had so many matches shouldn’t devalue how great the feud was. Unpopular opinion: John Cena Vs Randy Orton is one of the best feuds of all time, just because they had so many matches shouldn’t devalue how great the feud was. https://t.co/lMcrrM9mSi

Randy Orton and John Cena have been arch-rivals throughout their careers. In 2022, both completed their 20 years in WWE.

While fans have seen the contest numerous times, it will be different if it happens in 2024. The best way to book and market the bout would be with Randy Orton as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Orton is currently a 14-time world champion while Cena is a 16-time champion. The Apex Predator winning the unified championships will make him a 16-time champion as well.

The longtime rivals would battle in the main event of The Show of Shows, and the company might market the bout to crown the greatest superstar in history.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Triple H

The American Nightmare vs. The King of Kings at WrestleMania 40?

This match has already been teased by WWE when Cody Rhodes finally returned to the company and used Triple H's trademark "Pedigree" to inflict damage on Seth Rollins.

Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW but decided to leave the company in 2022. Triple H is also a top authority figure in WWE, making the battle a blockbuster dream match.

Triple H has officially retired from in-ring competition, but fans know that we can just never say never when it comes to professional wrestling. If The Game gets cleared for the match, fans will witness an amazing showdown at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar: United States Championship

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bobby Lashley isn’t finished with Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley isn’t finished with Brock Lesnar 👀 https://t.co/1R1tY3JyDs

This was a dream match for over a decade that finally happened at Royal Rumble 2022. However, it wasn't a clean battle as Roman Reigns interfered and attacked Brock Lesnar.

The company can finally book the match for the Showcase of The Immortals in 2024. The best way to build this dream match would be to let Bobby Lashley's dominant reign as United States Champion meet its greatest threat at WrestleMania 40.

The bout will undoubtedly be a blockbuster - a fierce battle between two beasts on the biggest stage in wrestling.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

Could The Hounds of Justice battle on the Grandest Stage of Them All?

Roman Reigns is currently at the top of WWE's ladder and Seth Rollins is the most entertaining superstar on the roster when it comes to storytelling. Meanwhile, their former stablemate Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) is a top star and the current Interim World Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

The three used to be members of one of the greatest factions of all time, The Shield. A conflict between the three will instantly sell tickets and attract a huge audience.

However, the match looks far-fetched at the moment. Despite one of AEW's founding members in Cody Rhodes making the jump to WWE, Moxley hasn't shown much interest in doing the same thus far. But as noted earlier, never say never.

He can return to the company and perform as a heel who is back to prove his worth. WrestleMania 40 will decide the strongest member of The Shield. Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments section below!

