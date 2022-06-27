5 possible ways Bayley could return at Money in the Bank 

Bayley has made history in WWE on numerous occasions. She was involved in the first women's main event on the WWE Network alongside Sasha Banks. She is the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. She's also both a Women's Triple Crown Champion and Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Unfortunately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a setback. On 9th July, WWE made an official announcement that while feuding with Bianca Belair, she had suffered a torn ACL.

The expected recovery time for her injury was nine months. Now, after almost twelve months, the former Hugger could return at any stage. She might even return to WWE at Money in the Bank. If she does, what might she do? How could she make an impact?

Below are 5 possible ways Bayley could return to Money in the Bank.

#5. She could have a vignette or promo to hype the return

A return for the SmackDown Women's Champion could take several different routes. She could make a major impact soon upon returning. She could even have a match the night she returns.

However, WWE may take a different route. To keep her goals upon returning a bit mysterious, she may cut a promo or have a vignette air. A vignette in particular would hype fans up while also building anticipation for an upcoming event.

She could still return in-person to Money in the Bank. If Bayley does indeed show up, the star could address the fans, Bianca Belair, or whomever else she deems necessary.

#4. The former champion could take on Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch on Broken Skull Sessions

Right now, Becky Lynch doesn't have a place on the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 card. The popular star has ways to find herself on the show, but one route in particular could be exciting.

Becky Lynch could have an impromptu open challenge. Since most stars will be busy with title bouts or the Money in the Bank ladder match, Lynch will likely assume whomever accepts won't be much trouble. It would be a nearly flawless plan to get her momentum back.

Not quite flawless, Bayley could be the one to answer the challenge. With Becky's bad luck, that could spell disaster for Big Time Becks. The two Four Horsewomen are the only pair in the quartet to not have a long-term feud with one another. A feud beginning between the pair might be exciting for the fans.

#3. She could get revenge on Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair with Adam Pearce

The former Hugger was embroiled in a heated feud with Bianca Belair this time last year. Belair was the SmackDown Women's Champion and Bayley wanted the title. After their incredible bout at Hell in a Cell, they were scheduled for an I Quit match at Money in the Bank 2021.

Prior to the match taking place, the former SmackDown Women's Champion tore her ACL. She has been out of action since. While this occurred during training, there's a high likelihood Bayley could blame Bianca for the injury.

If she wants revenge, she could take a few routes to get it. One potential strategy could be to cost Bianca the title. Carmella and Bayley are friends. With the attack on Belair, she'd both sabatoge her enemy and also help her friend. If she wants the title, she can attack Bianca post-match and make a statement.

#2. Bayley could attack Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

If Bayley wants a major challenge upon her return, she should return to SmackDown. While Bianca Belair is an incredible champion, the former Hugger has a lot of history with her already.

She has less history with the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey is set to defend her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank. Assuming The Baddest Woman On The Planet wins, she'll need a new challenger.

Bayley taking on Ronda would be highly entertaining. The fans would love it. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could test herself against one of the toughest women of all time. For Rousey, this bout would really test her, as well. Can she beat the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time? A win would be a major notch for her belt.

#1. She could enter and win Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank is the most obvious route for Bayley and if the star does return to the event, the women's Money in the Bank ladder match is where she needs to be.

If she were to win the bout, she'd practically have a women's title run guaranteed. Thus far, every woman who has cashed in on the contract has won the women's title they challenged for. A one-hundred percent win-rate isn't too shabby.

Bayley also knows this well as she won the Money in the Bank match in 2019, and successfully cashed in the briefcase on the same night she won it. She then defeated Charlotte Flair to win the belt. The WWE Universe can be sure she wants to replicate that success.

The WWE Universe cannot wait for the former SmackDown Women's Champion to return to action. While it isn't yet known if she'll be back for the Money in the Bank event or not, it is only a matter of time until fans see her again. Speaking of Bayley, click here for 5 potential partners she could have upon returning.

