4 ways Becky Lynch could get a spot on the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 card

Becky Lynch is already an all-time great. Big Time Becks has numerous major accomplishments and first-time-evers under her belt.

She was the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion and also the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history. She also boasts the fifth-longest women's title reign in WWE history. Plus, she was a participant in the first all-women's WrestleMania main event.

While Lynch is one of the top superstars in WWE, she has been in a bit of a slump of late. After blowing several opportunities, she currently doesn't have a spot at the WWE Money in the Bank event in July. But it's still not too late, and you certainly wouldn't bet against Big Time Becks grabbing a spot at MITB.

On that note, here are four ways Becky Lynch could get a spot on the WWE Money in the Bank 2022 card.

#4 She could goad a champion into adding her to their match

Bianca Belair

The most high-profile spot for Becky Lynch at the upcoming event would be a championship match. Currently, two big title matches are taking place. One bout will see Natalya challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. The other match will feature Carmella challenging RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

While Lynch is currently not in the picture for the title bouts at MITB, she could get herself involved with the help of her stupendous mic skills.

Ronda Rousey is prone to letting her emotions get the best of her. Belair and Lynch have a lot of history together. If Becky can manage to get into Belair or Rousey's head, they may demand Lynch be added to their title matches.

#3 Becky Lynch could pursue the 24/7 Championship

Becky Lynch's bad luck has led her towards the WWE 24/7 Championship. After losing one opportunity after the other, Big Time Becks was recently in a bout with reigning 24/7 champion Dana Brooke. Thanks to interference from Asuka, Becky lost in an absolute shocker.

The two later had a rematch and Becky Lynch could have claimed the title. Instead, she beat down Brooke, but said that the latter could keep the belt. Lynch could have elevated the title but instead she chose not to.

With The Man having more bad luck after this incident, she may be regretting the decision. A title, even a lower tier one, gives a superstar power. Perhaps the best way for Becky Lynch to get onto the Money in the Bank card is by either being the WWE 24/7 Champion or by challenging for it. If nothing else, she'd have screen-time and a parade of challengers trying to fight her.

#2 Big Time Becks could take out a Money in the Bank competitor

The Money in the Bank competitors

The field for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match has filled up rapidly. At the time of writing, five female superstars are currently scheduled to compete in the bout. This includes Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Asuka.

One potential reason for Becky Lynch to get booked in the match is if one of the stars is unable to compete. Big Time Becks is no stranger to this concept, as this is how she entered the 2019 Royal Rumble, which she ended up winning.

Given Becky's demeanor since returning, she may not want to chance somebody possibly getting hurt. Instead, the devious Lynch may purposely injure someone to take their spot. Be it in an official bout or backstage assault, the match participants should grow eyes on the back of their head.

#1 Becky Lynch could send out an open challenge

If all else fails, Becky does have this option. The Man could walk into the event without knowing who her opponent would be. Her husband Seth Rollins did this a few months ago for WrestleMania 38.

His mystery opponent was Cody Rhodes. While the outcome of the match didn't go in favor of Rollins, the two wrestled an all-time classic. Rollins got his WrestleMania match. Now Becky needs her Money in the Bank bout.

Becky could call out anyone in the locker room to fight her. She could take on an NXT star. She could even battle a legend. Above all else, Becky Lynch just needs the spotlight. She could get it with an open challenge or surprise opponent.

Despite the poor streak she's currently on, one would imagine that Lynch will find a way back to the top. We'd love to see her in the ring at Money in the Bank and remind the WWE Universe what she's capable of.

