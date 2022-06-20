Becky Lynch is one of the most successful wrestlers in WWE history. She is the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion in history. She has also headlined WrestleMania. All of today's female superstars want to get in the ring with her. It elevates their stock by just being in a program with Big Time Becks.

Lynch is also on the minds of former WWE Superstars. Even WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently mentioned her in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. You can check out her interview with Bill Apter below:

It is clear Becky Lynch is in demand. Could we see Big Time Becks take on the legendary female WWE Superstars of the past? If so, who is still able to get their hands dirty in the ring?

World Wrestling Entertainment isn't short on past stars who could take on The Man. Below are 5 WWE women who could return to face Becky Lynch.

#5. Michelle McCool could take on Big Time Becks

Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool was a contestant on the 2004 edition of the WWE Diva Search. While she ultimately lost the competition, she was still signed by World Wrestling Entertainment. Early on, her time was spent on the main roster and down in Deep South Wrestling. DSW was a WWE developmental territory.

Eventually, McCool began to find herself. In 2008 she defeated Natalya to become the first-ever Divas Champion. She later also won the WWE Women's Championship, making her the first to win both titles. McCool also became the first Unified Divas Champion by combining the two titles.

McCool is a history-maker just like Becky Lynch. They have other similarities too. Both are scrappy fighters. They've both been loved and despised by the WWE Universe at various points. And they've both married former world champions.

A battle between the two trailblazers would make for compelling TV.

#4. Maryse and Becky Lynch could have a mixed-tag match

Maryse is another WWE Diva Search alumni, coming from the 2006 edition of the show. The French-Canadian star was eliminated early on but WWE ultimately signed her to a contract. She spent time in both Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling.

Maryse spent some time on the main roster but it took her a bit to find her footing. The former champion eventually found herself in a good spot, though. At the end of 2008, she defeated Michelle McCool to win the WWE Divas Championship. She held the title on two occasions.

Maryse still appears on WWE programming periodically. She is one of the stars of Miz & Mrs. alongside her husband, The Miz.

The former Divas Champion doesn't compete often, but when she does, it is usually in mixed-tag matches. Herself and The Miz taking on Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins could be very interesting. Maryse may not typically stand a chance against Becky, but a mixed-tag setting could help her considerably.

#3. IMPACT Wrestling's Mickie James could take on Becky Lynch

Mickie James had a career resurgence as Knockouts Champion

The legendary Mickie James began wrestling all the way back in 1999. She wrestled for or appeared in various independent promotions. This includes Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

James was eventually signed to WWE and reported to Ohio Valley Wrestling. In 2005 she was called up to the main roster. In 2006, she won the WWE Women's Championship from Trish Stratus. She has held the title five times. She's also a one-time WWE Divas Champion.

Technically, Mickie James isn't available to wrestle Becky Lynch as she's currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling. Despite this, she still managed to appear in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She represented IMPACT and opened a door many didn't think could be opened. If she did it once, she could always do it again for a feud with Big TIme Becks.

#2. Melina could return to battle Becky Lynch

Melina Perez first began training for professional wrestling in 2001. She was briefly part of the third season of Tough Enough. While she was eliminated early on, WWE signed her to a developmental contract.

After a stint at Ohio Valley Wrestling, Melina joined the WWE roster full-time in 2005. She was the manager for Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury. Collectively, they were known as MNM.

Melina eventually struck out on her own, and in 2007 captured the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Mickie James. She has held the title three times. She is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Melina occasionally competes on the independent scene. Still, she recently appeared for WWE when she competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. A match between the underrated star and Becky Lynch could really surprise the WWE Universe.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus wants a match with Becky

Trish Stratus lays into The Queen

While many of the entries on this list are potential bouts that the WWE Universe is hoping for, a WWE Hall of Famer has recently made a challenge on her own behalf. Fans are absolutely hoping to see it become a reality.

Trish Stratus was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter. Apter has been closely linked with professional wrestling for decades. When he asked the Hall of Famer about a potential comeback, Stratus surprised him with her answer:

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her."

Seemingly unprompted, Trish Stratus called out Becky Lynch. While the two don't have very much history together in-ring, they are two icons of women's wrestling and of professional wrestling in general. Plus, Becky had a big-time bout with Lita earlier in the year.

Lita is Trish Stratus' greatest rival. Perhaps more notably, Lita is Trish's best friend. Lynch was extremely disrespectful to Lita on the microphone before defeating her at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Trish Stratus would no doubt love to avenge her friend's loss while also shutting Becky up.

For now, it remains unclear if any former female WWE Superstars will return to step into the ring with Becky Lynch. If they do, The Man will be ready and waiting.

