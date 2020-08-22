Lars Sullivan has been off of WWE programming for over a year due to a knee injury he sustained in 2019. "The Freak" is still signed with the company as a SmackDown Superstar. WWE had big plans for Lars Sullivan which included a program with John Cena but it was nixed after he on a hiatus because of anxiety issues.

According to the latest reports, Lars Sullivan has recently been spotted training, which led to speculations that he's preparing to return to WWE. Lars Sullivan competed for NXT before he made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW the night after WWE WrestleMania 35.

Lars Sullivan was drafted to SmackDown during the 2019 Superstar Shake-up where he was involved in a feud with the Lucha House Party. He suffered a knee injury during a rematch with the trio on RAW. He has been recovering ever since.

Now that he could make a comeback soon, let's take a look at the five ways WWE should book Lars Sullivan's return.

#5 Lars Sullivan returns to WWE NXT

The Freak could once again be an NXT Superstar

Lars Sullivan joined NXT in early 2017. He competed there until 2018 but his run on the "black and gold brand" was underwhelming. Even though WWE portrayed him as a monster due to his size and appearance, he didn't achieve anything significant on NXT.

Lars Sullivan competed in several NXT TakeOver matches and even unsuccessful challenged Aleister Black for the NXT Championship. NXT is still the hottest brand in WWE which features popular stars such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and so many more. So, Lars Sullivan has a lot of potential opponents to feud with.

Sullivan is still green in the ring so a shift back to NXT could help him develop his character and in-ring work. His 'freak of nature' gimmick is overdone in WWE, so perhaps he could stumble upon something different; a fresh, new, and interesting take on a big man.

Former Universal Champion, Finn Balor, returned to NXT where he currently portrays a heel character, which he never got to do on the main roster. Lars Sullivan spent only a year on NXT before he was called up. So, a longer run in NXT could be beneficial for him longterm. He'll be ready when it's time to return to the main roster.