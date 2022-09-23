Surprise challenge or title contention? - 5 ways Edge can make his return to WWE Monday Night RAW

Edge has been one of the top stars in WWE over the last few years, feuding with major stars of Monday Night RAW as well as Friday Night SmackDown. Fans have seen him steal the show against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton.

He was recently involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day after the group betrayed him to form a new leadership. On a recent episode of RAW, The Judgment Day brutally assaulted him, leading to an injury. It is unclear when he will make a comeback.

There are several ways The Rated R Superstar could make a big impact upon his return. Without further ado, here are five ways Edge can make his return to WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5. Realign with Rey Mysterio

Will Edge continue from where he left off?

This is surely the most probable way The Rated R Superstar could make a return. Before getting injured, he was aided by Rey and Dominik Mysterio in his battle against The Judgment Day before the 25-year-old turned heel.

In a shocking turn of events, Dominik Mysterio hit Edge with a low blow, confirming his intention to join Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest. As of now, Rey Mysterio looks helpless in his battle with a faction that includes his son.

Unlike Rey, The Ultimate Opportunist would not have a problem with hitting the recently-corrupted superstar. Perhaps the two sides could have a match at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series 2022.

#4. Go for Dominik Mysterio

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rey Mysterio and Dominik disagree when it comes to trusting Edge Rey Mysterio and Dominik disagree when it comes to trusting Edge 👀 https://t.co/qbtRcrG9H3

As noted earlier, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and eventually helped his faction to injure Edge. They already have a reason to go at it.

The Rated R Superstar might not need Rey Mysterio to take down The Judgment Day. He also might not trust Rey Mysterio considering that Rey is having a hard time hitting his son,

A rivalry with a veteran and his faction having his back may be exactly what's needed to make Dominik a big star. The feud will raise the stakes of the ongoing rivalry.

#3. Forgive The Judgment Day?

Punishment or forgiveness?

Yes, The Judgment Day has harmed Edge. However, the former world champion knows the tactics of the business.

He used to be an arrogant heel in his time and would use unfair means to climb up the ladder of WWE. His former stablemates did something similar to get him out of the way.

He might simply return to Monday Night RAW and cut a promo that he now has nothing to do with the heel faction and will look for another challenge.

#2. Challenge Bobby Lashley

A possible dream match for the United States Championship?

Bobby Lashley has been unstoppable ever since he became the United States Champion. He has defeated major stars like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles to retain his title.

However, he hasn't faced Edge yet. It has been a long time since The Rated R Superstar held a championship in WWE. Considering that he has already lost to Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley could be the next target.

Lashley's dominant reign could meet its greatest danger very soon. he could possibly lose his title if he goes against The Rated R Superstar.

#1. Edge could surprisingly issue an Open Challenge for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

John @johndauria6 Edge is on the Extreme Rules promotional poster. 100% thought he was taking a break. #ExtremeRules Edge is on the Extreme Rules promotional poster. 100% thought he was taking a break. #ExtremeRules https://t.co/BcXzFp7RWq

The Ultimate Opportunist may have been injured, but he could pull off a surprise by returning before WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

If he is done with The Judgment Day, he could make a comeback on Monday Night RAW before Extreme Rules and plan a match for the premium live event. For those unaware, he is being advertised for the show, so his return is possible.

If Lashley occupies himself with another challenger and Finn Balor's faction goes up against the likes of Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles, Edge might choose to make things interesting by issuing an open challenge for Extreme Rules 2022.

What do you think about the possibility of an open challenge at WWE Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far