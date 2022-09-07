5 ways Goldberg could return in WWE

Throughout September, WWE will celebrate Goldberg's 25-year-long career and legacy. The Hall of Famer is a multi-time world champion and one of the most intense competitors to grace the ring.

Since returning in late 2016, the WCW icon has made sporadic appearances and comebacks, having bagged two Universal Championship reigns over the last five years. His last appearance was at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia this year, where he failed to defeat Roman Reigns and win a third Universal Title.

Although he may have retired, Goldberg will probably return to a WWE ring again. Here, we examine five ways he can make a comeback.

#5 Goldberg can help Edge and Rey Mysterio fight Judgment Day

The Hall of Famer could help vanquish this despicable faction.

The Mysterio Family was shaken to its core when Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion aligned himself with Judgment Day, a sinister faction that has maligned and tormented him and his family.

If the odds weren't already stacked against Edge and Rey Mysterio, the numbers game is catching up on the two veterans, with four members in Judgment Day. Fortunately, The Rated-R Superstar and The Master of the 619 can turn to another legend for help.

Goldberg could help even the odds and level the playing field for Edge and Rey. Although he prefers to walk alone, the former Universal Champion can enjoy a friendly alliance for a change.

Moreover, Judgment Day has taken issue with stars of the past taking all the spotlight. A veteran like the WCW icon is someone they'd probably have a problem with and start their feud.

#4 Goldberg can re-emerge as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

Will Goldberg compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match?

The Royal Rumble match is famous for its surprise entrants. Almost every year, veterans and stars from the past make a one-off return for a pop. This year, it was Shane McMahon. Last year, Kane, The Hurricane, Carlito, and Christian filled in the spots for the Men's Rumble.

Given his physical limitations and an extremely vocal fan base, Goldberg would serve well as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. All he has to do is enter the ring, deliver a few spears, a couple of Jackhammers and toss one or more guys over the top rope.

His chances of winning the match at this stage of his career are slim, but his fans would be satisfied with a dominating performance in the thirty-man-melee.

#3 WWE can host a Goldberg Appreciation Night in September

Back in June, WWE celebrated two decades of John Cena. Several Superstars paid tributes to The Champ on social media, and an appreciation night was hosted on June 27.

WWE could arrange something similar with Goldberg. His undefeated streak started on September 22, 1997, with a dominating victory over Hugh Morris. An appreciation night can be held on the September 19 edition of RAW, as the 22nd falls on a Thursday.

The appreciation night could include a passionate, heart-felt promo from Goldberg and an endorsement by the locker room backstage.

#2 Goldberg can return to challenge Brock Lesnar one last time

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Five years ago today, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds at WWE Survivor Series. Five years ago today, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds at WWE Survivor Series. https://t.co/BgQh8khQOU

It was a challenge from Brock Lesnar, issued by Paul Heyman in October 2016, which prompted the Hall of Famer to make a grand comeback to WWE after twelve long years. The WCW legend destroyed Lesnar in under two minutes at Survivor Series 2016.

While Goldberg squashed his rival in November 2016, The Beast Incarnate got the last laugh at WrestleMania 33. Lesnar took the WCW Icon to Suplex City and won the Universal Championship. This was billed as the final chapter in their historic feud.

However, WWE has a habit of repeating matches. The Undertaker vs. Triple H was booked for Super ShowDown in October 2018, six years after their Hell in a Cell match in 2012, which was supposed to mark the end of an era.

Similarly, Goldberg can return to issue one last challenge to Brock Lesnar, probably for the Saudi Arabia premium live event later this year. It would also be a nice swan song for The Hall of Famer, and a victory would give Lesnar some momentum.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer challenges real-life rival Matt Riddle

WWE loves to utilize real-life heat in their on-screen rivalries like Edge vs. Matt Hardy in 2005. More recently, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, who don't necessarily like each other, have been pitted against each other on television.

There is considerable real-life heat between the WCW legend and Matt Riddle. The Original Bro vehemently censured The Hall of Famer for his debacle with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The veteran was also not too pleased with the former NXT star's comments.

Rollins could defeat Riddle again in a definitive encounter at Extreme Rules. The King of Bros could come out the following night to cut an emotional promo only to be interrupted by the returning legend.

The Hall of Famer could criticize Riddle for not getting the job done. This would lay the foundation for a blockbuster dream match between the two rivals.

