5 Ways Gunther could react to WWE suspension

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41 and has not handled it well so far. The Ring General unleashed a brutal attack this past Monday night on RAW and went after Michael Cole.

He got Cole in a chokehold before Pat McAfee broke it up. The former champion then choked McAfee out, and he was replaced by Joe Tessitore on commentary for the rest of the show. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that the veteran had been suspended indefinitely for his actions earlier this week.

Listed below are five ways Gunther could react to being indefinitely suspended by WWE.

#5. Gunther could attack Adam Pearce on WWE RAW

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Gunther appears to be very frustrated after losing the World Heavyweight Championship and may not be happy with Adam Pearce's decision. The former champion may also be annoyed at Pearce for saying he only had himself to blame for losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in his video message earlier today.

The veteran could decide to sneak into the building during next Monday's edition of RAW and attack Adam Pearce. This may cause the authority figure to return to the ring to battle the former World Heavyweight Champion down the line.

#4. He could invade SmackDown or NXT

Following his indefinite suspension and warning from Adam Pearce, Gunther could decide to invade another show besides RAW. He could show up later tonight on WWE SmackDown and may even go after SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

The leader of Imperium could also return to NXT and battle younger talent to restore his confidence after tapping out during his match against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 37-year-old would be an interesting opponent for NXT Champion Oba Femi as well.

#3. The veteran could ruin Jey Uso's first title defense

WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Jey Uso and Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship kicked off WrestleMania 41 this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. Uso had lost to the champion several times before the match but pulled off the upset on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Main Event Jey celebrated his title win with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Gunther could wait until The Yeet Master's first title defense and interfere to cause the match to end via disqualification. He could then demand a rematch against Jey Uso and threaten to keep attacking him until it was given to him.

#2. The former champion could attack Michael Cole on WWE RAW

Adam Pearce revealed that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee would be returning to WWE RAW on Monday night in his message earlier today. Gunther could ask Ludwig Kaiser to sneak him into the building so he could unleash another attack.

McAfee got a huge pop from the crowd earlier this week when he stood up for Michael Cole and got him out of harm's way. The former Intercontinental Champion may try to attack Cole once again as a way to finish what he started last week.

#1. He could attack Pat McAfee on his talk show

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Pat McAfee had an impressive career as an NFL punter but has become a household name due to his work in the media. His talk show, The Pat McAfee Show, is very popular, and Gunther might show up on it unannounced next week.

The WWE veteran could invade McAfee's talk show and brutally attack him until the crew breaks it up. This would cause their rivalry to become extremely personal and might lead to McAfee challenging him to a match.

