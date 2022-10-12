5 ways Jey Uso could betray The Bloodline in WWE

Jey Uso was the first superstar to join Roman Reigns to form The Bloodline in WWE. The two superstars competed in a Universal Championship match at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020, where Jimmy Uso threw in the towel to protect his brother.

They had another match at Hell in a Cell 2020, where Jey Uso was forced to say "I Quit" to protect his injured brother after Reigns attacked him. The match's stipulation forced Jey to join the Universal Champion after the loss.

The Bloodline has won several championships ever since and has grown in number. Jimmy Uso joined the faction in May 2021, then Solo Sikoa in September 2022 and The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn in the following weeks.

However, Jey Uso has been feeling the heat recently after Zayn's inclusion into the fold. Roman Reigns has given Sami leverage at the expense of his cousin. Meanwhile, Jey's brothers Jimmy and Solo also seem fond of The Honorary Uce.

It could lead to Jey losing his cool sooner rather than later and betraying The Bloodline. Take a look at the five ways Jey Uso could betray The Bloodline in the coming months.

#5. Jey Uso could plant evidence against Sami Zayn

Jey Uso's #1 Fan @barbanders1973 From Smackdown tonight..Jey said he see right through Sami, I have seen through Sami from the beginning From Smackdown tonight..Jey said he see right through Sami, I have seen through Sami from the beginning https://t.co/4N87j08n4H

WWE NXT recently ran an interesting storyline involving Diamond Mine. Many fans believed that Roderick Strong would turn on the faction, and The Creed Brothers even had video evidence of him trying to sabotage one of their matches.

However, the creative team pulled off a massive swerve by having Damon Kemp turn on his team and break away from the faction. Currently, The Bloodline is going through a similar phase, and it looks like Sami Zayn will betray the faction sooner rather than later.

Instead, WWE could have Jey Uso plant some evidence against Zayn after a crucial match. He could bring the footage to Roman Reigns to prove that The Honorary Uce is going to betray the faction soon.

The Tribal Chief could turn down Jey's evidence, forcing him to take matters into his own hands. The angle could lead to Jey attacking the entire faction and reviving his rivalry against Reigns. His actions could turn him into a babyface if it is later revealed that he was right about Sami Zayn all along.

#4. Challenges Roman Reigns for the title of The Tribal Chief in The Bloodline

tribal chief jey uso @deanyumbrose Friendly reminder, jey never actually lost either of his title matches against Roman by his own volition and that terrifies Roman to his core. If jimmy weren’t there for both matches to inadvertently cost them for jey, we might’ve had a much different looking bloodline today. Gn! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Friendly reminder, jey never actually lost either of his title matches against Roman by his own volition and that terrifies Roman to his core. If jimmy weren’t there for both matches to inadvertently cost them for jey, we might’ve had a much different looking bloodline today. Gn! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/r4qdy6n8UL

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns had some phenomenal matches in late 2020. This led to Reigns forcing Jey to join him as a heel and acknowledging him as The Tribal Chief.

Jey and Jimmy Uso have been working with Reigns by their side ever since. However, one must not forget that Reigns had some of the best matches of his Universal Championship run against his cousin in 2020.

With that said, Jey Uso could finally get fed up with being treated badly by Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. After all, he is the only one who came close to defeating The Tribal Chief for the title from the faction.

He could turn against Sami Zayn and beat him down before defeating him in a few matches. After proving himself and realizing his true potential, Jey Uso could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy could also join his brother after he breaks away from The Bloodline. The two could then work together to undo The Tribal Chief and take him down before taking one title away from him each.

#3. Helps Logan Paul in his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul will fight the biggest battle of his WWE career at Crown Jewel 2022. The YouTube sensation has only competed in one singles match against The Miz at this year's SummerSlam. The company now trusts him to take on the biggest name in the sports entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia.

Paul has already taken a few shots on the mic at Reigns. He has even called Jey Uso the leader of The Bloodline and the true Tribal Chief. His statement has already played on Roman Reigns' mind and has created more problems in the faction.

Jey is frustrated with the way he is being handled in The Bloodline and the treatment he has received as compared to Sami Zayn. This could prompt him to turn against Reigns and his faction in Saudi Arabia, where he could attack The Tribal Chief during the match before walking out of the arena.

WWE may be looking for ways to cause some interference in the match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Having Jey Uso attack the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the show would allow the company to build several new storylines.

#2. Form a parallel faction in hopes of taking down Roman Reigns

The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in WWE today. The faction has appeared on both WWE RAW and SmackDown frequently to ensure that the ratings of both shows remain high over time.

However, one cannot deny the fact that the creative team will be looking for a way to undo the faction at one point or another. Sami Zayn seems to be the trojan horse in The Bloodline who could betray the faction at any point.

However, Jey Uso sees right through The Honorary Uce and could convince Jimmy Uso to walk out of the faction to protect themselves and their titles. The two could get fed up with the way Roman Reigns treats them as compared to Zayn.

It could force them to form another faction along with Solo Sikoa, Naomi, Tamina, or some other Samoan superstars. The Usos could then work together to dethrone Roman Reigns and finish The Bloodline.

#1. Bring back Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for a blockbuster match

Fans have been drooling at the prospect of a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for some time. Reigns is the premiere heel in sports entertainment, and it would be great to see The Rock come back as a babyface and challenge him.

The current tensions within The Bloodline could be building up towards the return of The Great One. After all, The Usos are also cousins with The Rock.

With that said, Jey Uso could go behind Roman Reigns' back and approach The Rock to help him save their family name and The Bloodline. He could bring back the WWE legend for a once-in-a-lifetime rivalry against Reigns for the title of The Tribal Chief.

WrestleMania 39 is only a few months away, and Jey Uso could work towards bringing back The Rock for a match against Reigns. His return could shake up The Bloodline and put its leader on the backfoot for the first time.

