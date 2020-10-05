5 ways Kevin Owens could be changed after The Fiend's attack on him

On SmackDown, we saw The Fiend attack Kevin Owens. Alexa Bliss, the latest puppet of The Fiend, was a guest on the KO Show, and demanded that the former Universal Champion "Let Him In." Though Owens knew what was coming, as he stood up and prepared for a fight, it was too late.

The lights came down, and when that red glow appeared, The Fiend had already hooked Kevin Owens with the Mandible Claw. Though he tried as best he could, Owens could not escape the grasp of The Fiend.

.@FightOwensFight got more than he bargained for when he returned to @WWE Friday Night SmackDown and invited @AlexaBliss_WWE to 'The Kevin Owens Show'. pic.twitter.com/sQJptibqEb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 3, 2020

Now, we all know what this usually means for WWE Superstars. Anytime someone comes across The Fiend, their character undergoes some kind of transformation. Some revert back to their old selves. Some gain a new aggressive attitude. Some, you could say, reveal who they truly are to the WWE Universe.

The question is, what will this encounter with The Fiend do to Kevin Owens? After all, Bray Wyatt is set to be the guest for the KO Show on Monday Night RAW, and Owens will battle The Fiend on SmackDown. Something has to change, right?

#5 Kevin Owens reunites with Sami Zayn after the WWE Draft

You can complain all you want about how he won it or his attitude but Sami being Intercontinental Champion is long overdue.



The fact that he won it after growing hair that rivals Wayne Gretzky’s in his heyday makes it worth the wait though.



I’m very proud of you, @SamiZayn. pic.twitter.com/4scJSRSYP9 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 9, 2020

This week's SmackDown also begins the 2020 WWE Draft. With that being the case, could we see the KO & Sami Show reunite? Though Sami Zayn was gone for several months, he returned recently to reclaim his throne as the rightful Intercontinental Champion.

The Great Liberator may have lost his friends in The Artist Collective after abandoning them in the summer of 2020. However, he may have a chance to rekindle another friendship in Kevin Owens. After all, if Owens' feud with Aleister Black ends soon, there won't be too much for him to do on Monday Night RAW. Why not join up with his old pal Sami Zayn, once again?

If he does, we could see another callback to the duo from their NXT days, this time revolving around the Intercontinental Title.