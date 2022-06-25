5 ways Naomi can return to WWE without Sasha Banks

A few months ago, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out while Monday Night RAW was on-air. The then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were supposed to be involved in the main event.

Following their walkout, both were indefinitely suspended. Since then, Banks and Naomi have remained relatively quiet on social media. There are rumors surrounding the former's status with the company, but for now, nobody is sure of her future.

If Banks does end up leaving the company, there is a possibility that Naomi will return on her own. If she were to make a comeback without The Boss, what would that look like? What could she do?

Below are five ways Naomi can return to WWE without Sasha Banks.

#5. She could have a pipebomb moment

In 2011, CM Punk expressed his real-life frustrations with World Wrestling Entertainment and select individuals. This RAW segment became known as "the pipebomb."

If the former SmackDown Women's Champion returns to action, this pipebomb moment could be replicated. Naomi has been with the company for over a decade and has had her ups and downs. With the recent incident, there's a lot that could be said.

The SmackDown star is a quality talker when it comes to promos. Her anti-authority statements could get the fans even more behind her.

#4. The former champion could be included in the Women's Money in the Bank match

The field for Money in the Bank

The field for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the upcoming event is stacked. Alexa Bliss and Asuka are former RAW Women's Champions. Lacey Evans and Liv Morgan have both been in major storylines. Both Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have the potential to be breakout singles stars.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could fit in nicely in the bout. While it may be too soon for a return, never say never. If she were inserted into the bout, intrigue would be at an all-time high. The WWE Universe would be ecstatic to see her capture the briefcase.

#3. She could find a new tag team partner

Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Aliyah

The Boss & Glow was a great tag team. The pair's history dates back to Sasha Banks' main roster debut. Along with Tamina, they were Team B.A.D.

Years later, Naomi and Sasha reformed their alliance. The Boss & Glow won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. The pair held the titles until they walked out of RAW.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could find a new partner if Sasha Banks doesn't return. SmackDown has quality babyfaces such as Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. She could also team up with someone like Shotzi. The green-haired superstar could adapt to however Naomi is booked.

#2. Naomi could return as a heel

A pipebomb moment may seem tailor-made for a babyface run. Fans often get behind anti-authority characters, especially in WWE, where management has presented themselves as villains for almost twenty-five years.

Despite that, Naomi could be a great heel with fantastic promos that would cut the babyface to the bone. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could also use her walkout to garner heel heat. If she blames the babyfaces and fans for her misfortune instead of management, it might just work.

#1. She can join The Bloodline

The Bloodline

If the former SmackDown Women's Champion were to turn heel, she wouldn't necessarily have to be alone. While her partner may or may not return to the company, she has a family waiting for her on SmackDown.

The Bloodline runs WWE. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Usos are the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The faction is untouchable right now.

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso. Hence Jey and Roman Reigns are her family. The Bloodline currently doesn't have a female member in the group. If they want one, a family member is the way to go. If she wins a title, it'd only increase the power of the dominant faction. The stable may be the perfect place for The Glow if she returns to WWE.

The Boss and Glow's future with World Wrestling Entertainment is a hot topic in the WWE Universe. It remains unclear whether either will return to television in the near future. Speaking of Sasha Banks, click here to learn about Banks' longest and shortest title reigns.

