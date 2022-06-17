Sasha Banks is on the tip of the tongue of the wrestling world. The Boss and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW over a month ago. It was recently reported that Banks is taking legal steps to get out of her WWE contract.

With her future at World Wrestling Entertainment much up in the air, the WWE Universe can now look back at her time with the company. Banks has been one of the most successful stars over the past decade. She's arguably one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time.

During her time with the company, Sasha has held ten championships in that time span. Some of these title reigns were in the tag team division while some were singles championships. Unfortunately, some of the title reigns she had were criminally short. While the reigns weren't always for as long as many would like, she made her mark on history with each win.

Below are Sasha Banks' longest and shortest WWE title reigns.

#4. Her longest WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reign was with Bayley

#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE was the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion... the closest that [the other women in the locker room] will ever get to a "grand slam" is a greasy breakfast at Denny's." - @SashaBanksWWE "@itsBayleyWWE was the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion... the closest that [the other women in the locker room] will ever get to a "grand slam" is a greasy breakfast at Denny's." - @SashaBanksWWE🎤⤵️ #SmackDown https://t.co/MEWM57uwTA

The Blueprint made history in WWE numerous times. One such time was when she became one-half of the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Her partner was a fellow member of the Four Horsewomen, Bayley.

The pair held the tag titles on two occasions. While the inaugural reign was historic for being the first, it was their second reign that was the longest. Bayley and Banks held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for 86 days.

Sasha and Bayley won the titles on the May 26th, 2020 edition of SmackDown. It was the Covid era with no proper audience, but the pair still managed to be extremely entertaining. They lost their gold at the Payback Premium Live Event on August 30th to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

#3. Sasha's shortest Women's Tag Team Championship reign was her most recent

Sasha's third run with the tag team title didn't come with Bayley. Instead, she captured the titles with her former Team B.A.D. teammate, Naomi. Unfortunately, this is her shortest reign with the titles.

Naomi and Sasha Banks won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. The pair took on three other teams. Shayna Baszler teamed up with Natala, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan were the other pair in the bout. The final team was the reigning tag team champions, Carmella and Queen Zelina.

The Boss held the belt for 46 days as recognized by WWE. She never properly lost the title, though. Instead, she and Naomi vacated the championship as they walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. Still, this marks the shortest of her three tag title runs.

#2. Sasha Banks' longest singles reign was with the NXT Women's Championship

Sasha Banks in NXT

The Boss is a seven-time women's champion in WWE. Her first solo title was the NXT Women's Championship. Once Banks joined the main roster, she had the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships a combined six times.

Of the seven reigns she had, her longest was the very first one. Sasha was the third-ever NXT Women's Champion. She defeated Charlotte Flair for the title at NXT TakeOver: Rival. Becky Lynch and Bayley were also in the match.

Banks held onto the NXT Women's Championship for a total of 192 days. During her time as champion, she and Bayley had a legendary match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. The match saw The Boss lose to The Hugger, ending her time with the belt.

#1. Her shortest time with a singles title was as RAW Women's Champion

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss

Of all the titles Sasha Banks won during her time with WWE, she held one particular belt the most often. The Boss is a five-time RAW Women's Champion. She held the title as many times as all of the others combined.

Unfortunately, the Blueprint never held the title for particularly long. Almost every reign lasted for under a month. Her shortest time with the title lasted just eight days, which is her shortest of all ten title runs in WWE.

Sasha Banks captured the title from Alexa Bliss at WWE Payback in 2017. Eight days later, the Boss lost the belt back to Bliss on the August 28th episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sasha Banks' future remains unclear. Regardless of whether she's done with WWE or not, the Boss has made an undeniable mark in pro wrestling history. On the subject of championships, click here to read teams who may be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

